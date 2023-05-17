Sign up for our daily newsletter here
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Illinois briefly closed the gap on Georgia during the third round of the NCAA regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club on Wednesday. And while the Illini never quite caught the Bulldogs, they easily finished among the top five teams to advance to the NCAA championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Three late birdies from Adrien Dumont de Chassart helped Illinois' fifth-year leader shoot a 3-under 68 in the final round. Illini junior Piercen Hunt jumped up the leaderboard Wednesday after carding a 1-under 70 to finish the tournament at 2-under.
That put the Illini's top four finishers all inside the top 20. Fifth-year veterans Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard shot even par 71 and a 1-over 72 on Wednesday to finish at 5-under for the tournament inside the top 10.