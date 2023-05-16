BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Illinois men's golf team made it through Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club just a few miles from the Michigan State campus much the way it did Monday’s first round.
An opportunity to go low only partially exploited. The five Illini combined for 20 birdies — plus an eagle apiece from Tommy Kuhl and Piercen Hunt — but also had 15 holes of bogey or worse.
It was still enough Tuesday morning in central Michigan for Illinois to hold on to its spot in second place at 18-under par as a team through two rounds. That leaves the Illini 10 strokes behind Georgia in pursuit of a regional championship, but 14 strokes ahead of Kansas State and Florida in sixth place.
The former is important — Illinois is playing to win the regional — but the latter has value, too. The top five teams advance from the regional to the NCAA Championships that take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“It wasn’t one of our best days, but it wasn’t a bad day either,” Illinois coach Mike Small said Tuesday afternoon once his team finished at 6-under 278 in Tuesday’s second round. “We always look up the leaderboard in team golf. You never look down the leaderboard. We’ve got to try to catch Georgia. Play within our parameters, play within our style of play, and try to catch them.
“We’ve got to trust each other — trust each other that we can handle the emotions of it. Be in the present, be within our parameters and chase them down.”
Avoiding some of the bigger numbers that dotted Tuesday’s second round will be crucial for Illinois. Hunt birdied four holes and eagled the par-5 18th, but the Illini junior also carded a seven on the par-5 fourth hole and a seven on the par-4 13th. The only real blemish on Matthis Besard’s 2-under 69 was his double bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
“I think we need to play the par 5s better and stay away from double bogies,” Small said. “We’ve had too many unforced errors.”
Besard and Kuhl shot matching 69s on Tuesday. It was the second straight sub-70 round for both Illinois fifth-year players and kept them among the top 10 individuals. Besard is tied for fourth at 6-under with Georgia’s Maxwell Ford, and Kuhl is one of five players tied for sixth at 5-under par for the tournament.
Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart is one of eight golfers tied for 11th after he shot an even par 71 on Tuesday. Hunt is tied for 27th after his own even par 71 in the second round, and Jackson Buchanan is tied for 37th individually after following up his 3-over 74 on Monday with a 2-under 69 on Tuesday.
“We’ve been by committee all year,” Small said. “Guys have showed up at different times. Jackson had a really solid round (Tuesday). (Wednesday) we need everybody to step up and play solid golf. It’s got to be a total team effort.”
Besard heads into Wednesday’s final round with perhaps the best chance to chase down individual leader Ben Van Wyk. The Georgia senior out of South Africa has rounds of 65 and 68 and sits at 9-under for the tournament. Besard is three strokes back along with Ford in a top five that also includes Georgia’s Caleb Manuel and Oregon’s Owen Avrit at 8-under.
“He’s been striking it really well,” Small said of Besard. “He had a little hiccup at the end there (Tuesday), but I expect him to be there (Wednesday). If he gets some putts to drop, he could be really good.”