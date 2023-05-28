SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Illinois men's golf team got to play in the early morning window for a second consecutive day.
The Illini took full advantage again.
And Illinois will now enter Memorial Day in prime position at the NCAA Championships.
The Illini produced a team score of 4-under 276 during Sunday's third round on the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club. Illinois reached 6-under 834 for the tournament and were the clubhouse leaders after Mike Small's team finished up its third round of play.
The third-ranked Illini were three strokes ahead of surging Pepperdine. The second-place Waves — the 2021 national title winners — moved to 3-under 837 after Pepperdine finished at 11-under par for the third round. That was the lowest single-round score at Grayhawk for the NCAA Championships.
"I thought (we played) solid," Small said during a media teleconference with reporters. "(On Saturday), we had a little different edge to us coming out because you had struggled the day before a little bit. Not really struggled, but you wanted to do better. So you had a little more assertiveness, a little more aggressiveness to go get it, a little more, I guess, focus.
"(On Sunday), coming off a good day, sometimes you can lack it a little bit. Our guys didn't do that. They came out and played their game and stood steadfast and played solid golf. The emotions were different at the end of the round, but the result was still the same: very solid golf. I was very proud of the way they played."
Florida and North Carolina, both of which played alongside Illinois during the third round on Sunday, sat in third and fourth place, respectively, after 54 holes. The Gators were five strokes back of Illinois at 1-under 839, while the Tar Heels were seven shots off first place (1-over 841).
The top-four teams on the leaderboard all started in the morning wave on Sunday.
"It does a lot," Small said of how much differently Grayhawk plays in the morning versus the afternoon. "I thought you could see it (on Sunday). All of the teams in the morning probably played pretty solid. It's just an advantage, so now we have to get some rest. Our tee times will be later, so we'll see a different golf course on Monday."
Tommy Kuhl fired the Illini's best score in the third round at 3-under 67. The Illinois fifth-year senior birdied two of his final three holes.
"That was strong and that was important, because we had a couple bogeys in there too that he held those guys up with," Small said of the way Kuhl, a fifth-year senior, closed out the third round. "He almost birdied the last hole. Should have birdied the last hole. ... Tommy's pretty good. He's really talented. When he has a clear head and trusts himself, he's as good as anybody.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot even-par 70 in the third round after back-to-back under-par rounds on the first two days of the NCAA Championships. The fifth-year Illinois senior was still in the top five on the leaderboard at 4-under 206 overall for the championship.
Jackson Buchanan (68) and Matthis Besard (71) accounted for the Illini's final two counting scores on Sunday.
"He's getting better," Small said of Buchanan, a sophomore. "He's a very cerebral, smart young man. He combines a lot of athleticism with a lot of competitiveness. That's a good recipe. Kids get better at this time of life, 18 to 22, this is when they start getting good at things. And the ones that are really good, really show that, and that's what he's doing."
At the end of Sunday, the top-15 teams will advance to Monday's final round of stroke play. Only the top-eight teams following the conclusion of stroke play proceed to the match-play portion of the NCAA Championships.
The match-play quarterfinals take place on Tuesday.
"(On Monday), we just need to do our thing," Small said. "It's stroke play again. Now, when the match play comes around, we'll have to figure some things out and maybe do something a little bit differently. I don't know. But again the guys that put the ball in the hole the fastest are usually the guys that play well."