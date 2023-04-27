URBANA — Spend enough time around Mike Small and the Illinois men’s golf team and you’re bound to hear mention of the program’s standard.
It’s high.
Illinois has become the most dominant northern program in the entire country because of the expectations Small has for his team in the way they approach the game. The success — and there’s been a lot of it both historically and this season — is a result of both chasing that standard and hitting it more often than not.
Illinois currently ranks third in the country in the Golfstat team rankings, and the distance between Vanderbilt at No. 1 and the Illini at No. 3 is negligible. The Commodores have won six events and boast an adjusted scoring average of 69.64. Last weekend’s victory at the inaugural Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate was also Illinois’ sixth, and the Illini’s adjusted scoring average sits at an even 70.
That’s the résumé, the momentum, Illinois takes into the Big Ten championship this weekend at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway, N.J. The next closest competitor in the conference is No. 28 Northwestern, and the Illini beat the Wildcats by 26 strokes last weekend at Atkins Golf Club.
Illinois has dominated the Big Ten for more than a decade. The Illini have won 12 Big Ten championships in the last 14 years. The only times they didn’t win were in 2014 — a runner-up finish to Minnesota — and in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So while Illinois might be favored to win an eighth straight Big Ten championship in New Jersey, Small and Co. aren’t treating it like it’s a guarantee.
“Expectations?” Small said. “That’s what you’ve got to check at the door. There’s no guarantee we’re going to win (this) week. Not one at all. Somebody is going to come out and play good. How do we handle it? We beat the odds for 12 out of 13 years, but there’s no guarantee it’s going to happen. That’s the honest to goodness truth, and we can’t think that it’s a sure thing because it’s not.”
The path to an eighth straight Big Ten championship and 13th in the last 15 years is rooted in the standard Small has set for the program. It’s a sky high standard the Illini golfers don’t always hit, but they’ve done so enough this season to win six of their 10 tournaments.
Not just win. Crush the field.
The 26-stroke victory last weekend wasn’t an outlier. Illinois set a program record with a 68-under team score to win the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo., by 28 strokes in mid-April. They also won the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala., by 13 strokes in mid-February and the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich., last fall by 15 strokes.
Illinois’ tightest victory came at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. Just a two-stroke win, but in a loaded field featuring seven teams currently ranked in the top 15 in No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 11 Georgia Tech, No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Texas A&M.
Consider the standard still hit that week in late February.
“We always talk about we want to hit our standard,” Small said. “We want to hit our standard as often as we can and get our standard to where it’s good enough to win and not have to try to peak. If we do peak, more power to us.”
Consecutive wins this month in Missouri and in a rare home tournament provide Illinois with momentum heading into the Big Ten championship. Last weekend’s win at Atkins Golf Club wasn’t perfect — Small said there were times the standard wasn’t met — but those missteps served as lessons for this week’s preparation.
“It’s hard to win at any level,” Illinois fifth-year senior Tommy Kuhl said. “It’s definitely going to help us. I think we’re all going to gain some confidence from this win. We’ll also learn from the mistakes we made and build on those, problem solve and be ready for (this weekend).
“We can’t overlook the Big Ten. On paper, obviously, we’re favored, but it’s another golf tournament. We’ve got to go out, hit that standard coach talks about and not overlook some of these programs. They can play. Coach mentioned to us someone is going to play good. We’re going to have to play better.”