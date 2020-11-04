We asked Minneapolis Star Tribune beat writer Megan Ryan for her thoughts on the Gophers going into Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game at Memorial Stadium.
What has been the local reaction to Minnesota’s 0-2 start?
I think mostly a lot of shock and disappointment. Coming of an 11-2 season in 2019, which was a real pleasant surprise for Gophers fans, there were understandably high expectations for this year. The offense returned all but two starters, including a successful quarterback and wide receiver duo in Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman. The defense did lose many, many starters, but all of the incoming starters had played decent minutes rotating in, so I figured the learning curve wouldn’t be as steep. From two games so far, that’s probably the biggest underestimation most Gophers fans and media made. Losing the likes of Antoine Winfield Jr., Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin not only left a hole in terms of skill but also in leadership.
Going into 2020, how did you think Tanner Morgan would do?
I thought he would be good but not as good as last year, simply because he has one fewer weapon in Tyler Johnson. Morgan was one of those big surprises last season. The default starter after Zack Annexstad’s training camp injury who performed himself into the unquestioned QB1. He certainly had stunningly accurate games last year. But I do think having receivers like Johnson and Bateman showed him in his best light. It’s been a bit hard to judge the passing game this season, since the Gophers essentially abandoned it late in the Maryland game and have gone run-heavy with Mohamed Ibrahim.
How is P.J. Fleck handling adversity?
That’s a bit hard to say. Anyone even vaguely familiar with Fleck knows he’s big on his culture, which manifests in various catchphrases. The big one of late has been “response.” Kind of a general theme to 2020 for the Gophers. The team can’t control how the pandemic has impacted the world, the results already in the books. But it can control how it responds to those things. So that’s the focus, moving forward and trying to be better. Which is all great and idyllic but not very relatable. Losing is hard. It’s especially hard after last year, though the team claims it doesn’t believe in momentum or one year having any bearing on the next. But I know that Fleck doesn’t like to lose, especially on a big stage. And it’s probably even more frustrating when injuries or COVID-19 absences tie his hands, as it has on special teams, a unit that already wasn’t very consistent to start. And he doesn’t have longtime pal Kirk Ciarrocca as his right hand anymore, instead breaking in Mike Sanford Jr. as offensive coordinator. Joe Rossi took over the defense midway through 2018, but this is the first time competing with mostly Fleck’s recruits. There’s plenty of adversity on and off the field this year, and Fleck is very good at saying the right things and projecting the right mindset about it. But I think it would be foolish to assume he’s not having just a hard a time as the rest of us in this chaotic world.
Who is one under the radar Gopher that Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
I wish you had given me a spot to wax poetic about Ibrahim and how terrific he is, but he’s certainly not under-the-radar. He has a couple backs behind him in Treyson Potts and Cam Wiley, who’ve taken a few snaps behind Ibrahim’s giant haul. Freshman wide receiver Daniel Jackson caught his first pass at Maryland and could become a nice complement to Bateman and No. 2 Chris Autman-Bell. I’ve always thought tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had a ton of potential, but he hasn’t really been able to show it between the rotations for his position and the system. I can’t in good conscience name anyone on defense or special teams, though I do appreciate those guys are trying their best.
Who is going to win?
I preface every prediction I do with that face that I think all of them are meaningless shouts into the void, a fruitless attempt to navigate a random and unknowable future. But anyway, I’m going Illinois 30, Gophers 24. It’s truly hard to foresee what shenanigans will ensue when the conference’s worst defense meets the conference’s worst offense. But I hazard it won’t be pretty. The Maryland game was really telling for me. The fact that the Gophers went from favored by 20 points to losing by one in overtime said an infinite amount. So my confidence in this team has swung fairly drastically. I bet you I’m wrong, though, and they actually win, just to spite me.