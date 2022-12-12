CHAMPAIGN — The departure of Justin Spring as the Illinois men's gymnastics coach in late June was a surprise.
Especially since the former Illini All-American left to become an assistant coach with the Alabama women's gymnastics program after 12 seasons coaching his alma mater.
Daniel Ribeiro was tabbed as the Illini's interim coach at the time, with no clear date for how long that role will last.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman provided more clarification on Monday about the future of Riberio and, in turn, the future of the Illini men's gymnastics program.
Whitman announced Ribeiro as the permanent coach of the program, with a contract set to run through the 2026-27 season.
Whitman said in a statement that Illinois has "identified someone who has committed his adult life to the advancement," of the Illinois men's gymnastics program in Ribeiro.
A two-time NCAA champion at Illinois in the pommel horse in 2009 and 2011, Ribeiro served as the Illini associate head coach and assistant coach for the past 11 seasons until his promotion.
"Beginning with his time as a student-athlete and continuing through more than a decade on our coaching staff, Daniel has demonstrated a passion for our gymnasts and the Illini gymnastics tradition," Whitman said. "During these last five months, we have seen Daniel step into the head coaching role with a strong vision, confidence and a willingness to learn. Our team and our alumni have spoken enthusiastically about Daniel’s leadership, and we are excited to partner with him as we usher in this new era of men’s gymnastics at the University of Illinois."
Ribeiro will begin his first season in charge of the Illini on Jan. 14 at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago. Illinois is coming off a season that saw the program place fourth at the Big Ten Championships and sixth at the NCAA Championships.
Now, the future of the program is in Ribeiro's hands, with Illinois one of only 12 Division I programs in the sport right now.
"I am extremely humbled and privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead this incredible group of young men,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “My passion for Illinois is only exceeded by my love for my athletes and a burning desire to win. My staff and I are committed to developing champions in every single one of our student-athletes that will lead to incredible academic, athletic and personal growth and success. We will not rest until the national championship trophy is back with the Illini family.”