Illinois football will leave the continent for its 2021 season opener, the Big Ten has announced.
The Illini's game against Nebraska, scheduled for Aug. 28 in Dublin will go on as planned in the Ireland capital city to begin Big Ten football's next campaign. The league revealed this and other scheduling updates on Friday.
A few changes have been made to Illinois' first schedule under coach Bret Bielema:
— The team's first of two bye weeks — the result of opening in "Week 0" of the regular season — moves from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16. Illinois' other bye week remains on Nov. 13.
— The home game against Wisconsin, previously scheduled for Oct. 23, will be played Oct. 9.
— The road game against Penn State, previously scheduled for Oct. 16, will be played Oct. 23.
This news comes two days after Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Omaha World-Herald a decision on the Illini-Cornhuskers game's location would be determined in the next seven-10 days.
"There are concerns due to the virus," Moos said Wednesday. "Typically, the majority of the tickets would have been sold by now and people are still very cautious."