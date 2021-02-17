CHAMPAIGN — Less than two weeks after the Big Ten affirmed Illinois and Nebraska would play a football game in Ireland on Aug. 28, the Illini announced Wednesday afternoon the game will instead happen in Champaign.
A press release said the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game will move from Dublin because of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing "extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at Illinois and Nebraska."
The game still will take place Aug. 28, but just at the Illini's Memorial Stadium. Revised 2021 Big Ten schedules, which were released Feb. 5, showed Illinois-Nebraska still playing at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
“This is very disappointing for our athletic program, our team and for the fans who were planning to attend the game in Dublin,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “For our players, staff and fans, this would have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We will work diligently with Irish American Events and the Big Ten Conference to find a future opportunity for us to take Fighting Illini Football to the Emerald Isle.”
Neil Naughton, Aer Lingus College Football Classic chairman, said in a statement that "public health must take precedent."
"These games offer huge publicity potential, practical economic benefits and a genuine expression of the close ties between Ireland and the United States," Naughton said. "We have made great friends with both the University of Illinois and the University of Nebraska, and I look forward to welcoming them back to Ireland in the not-too-distant future and giving their traveling fans the welcome Ireland is so famous for.”
Illinois' press release those who hold tickets for the Ireland game "will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days."