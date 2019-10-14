CHAMPAIGN —Illinois will kick off the 2021 football season against Nebraska.
In Dublin.
The two teams will meet on Aug. 28, 2021 in Ireland, the Illinois athletic department announced on Monday after informing the football team in a team meeting at the Smith Center.
The Illini, who are 2-4 this season and 0-3 in the Big Ten entering Saturday's homecoming game against No. 6 Wisconsin, will give up a home game against the Cornhuskers during the 2021 season at Memorial Stadium in order to have the game in Ireland.
"It's an exciting day," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said Monday morning during an appearance on 'Monday Morning Quarterback,' on WDWS 1400-AM in downtown Champaign. "Great opportunity for our football program, for our football student-athletes. It’s one of those things as I talked with the team this morning, a lot of our student-athletes get the chance to travel overseas. Football, because of their schedule, they don’t get the chance to do that. Ever. It’s a great privilege for us to be asked to be included in this game."
Whitman said conversations to play the first Illinois football game outside the United States began almost two years ago. John Anthony, of Irish American Events Limited, approached Whitman about the chance for the Illini to play in Ireland.
"Irish American Events has worked with Irish sponsors and government to put on a five-game series now that kicks off next year with Notre Dame-Navy," Anthony said. "When we were looking for year two, this is where I started. Illinois has so many ties as a university with Ireland. Chicago is about the most Irish city in the country. And it just seemed like a natural place to start this conversation and where we could go with it."
Paul McAuliffe, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, said the reception from the Illinois football team "was amazing to feed off."
"They were really excited when we broke it to them," McAuliffe said. "They were all in the theater. Josh broke it to them and they were a lot of very happy faces in the room."
Illinois-Nebraska were supposed to meet on Nov. 13, 2021 in Champaign, and with the change, the Illini will have two bye weeks in the season.
Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-3-1 and defeated the Illini 42-38 on Sept. 21 earlier this season at Memorial Stadium.
"As we started talking about this, to me, it just made a lot of sense," Whitman said. "We worked through a lot of different scenarios, trying to find the best game, the best timing. Ultimately, we were able to find a partner with Nebraska and really excited what this will mean for our program. Great chance in Week Zero to have the eyes of the football world upon us. There won’t be a lot of other games that weekend, so a chance for us to really stand up and show people what Illinois football is about."
The Illini were slated to open the 1989 season against Southern Cal in Moscow in what was dubbed the Glasnost Bowl, but plans were ultimately scrapped for that game, with the Illini instead beating the Trojans 14-13 in Los Angeles.
Illinois and Nebraska will meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a venue that seats 51,700 and opened in 2010.
The Illinois-Nebraska game is the second in a series of games in the Aer Lingus College Football Series, with Navy and Notre Dame set to meet in Dublin on Aug. 29, 2020.
Four college football games have been played in Ireland since 1996, with Notre Dame beating Navy in 1996 and 2012. Penn State defeated Central Florida on a last-second field goal in 2014, and Georgia Tech squeaked out a victory against Boston College in 2016.
ESPN's "College GameDay" will broadcast before the Notre Dame-Navy game in 2020, the first time that show will be done outside the U.S.
Illinois and Nebraska will travel to Dublin earlier that week to practice, likely leaving on Tuesday night and arriving on Wednesday morning in Dublin, Whitman said, before practicing and experiencing Dublin during the next three days.
"The great thing about Dublin is it has all the benefits of being a capital city, but it has all the intimacy of being a small city," McAuliffe said. "When college football comes to Dublin, everyone’s doors open. That’s what Nebraska and Illinois will expect when they come here."
A television assignment and game time has yet to be determined. Dublin is six hours ahead of Central Standard Time.
Anthony said the game will likely kick off at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. CST, depending on the TV broadcast.
"It’s great to see new teams getting involved in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic," Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement. "Ten of thousands of fans are expected to make the journey for each game in the series over the next five years, bringing with them a huge boost for the economy. Illinois and Nebraska players and fans can look forward to the best of Irish hospitality. The series will showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading tourism sector front and centre. The 2020 game between Notre Dame and Navy is fast approaching and now sports fans have another great occasion to plan for in 2021."
This marks the fourth time this decade Illinois gave up a home game to play a game at a neutral site. The first three were all at Soldier Field in Chicago against Washington (2013), Northwestern (2015) and South Florida (2018). Illinois played at Washington in 2014 and at South Florida in 2017, while Northwestern hosted Illinois both in 2014 and 2016, sandwiched around the game at Soldier Field.
Illinois has opened the season the last eight years with a home game at Memorial Stadium, and the Illini are 8-0 in such games. The 2020 season is set to open at home on Sept. 5, 2020 against Illinois State at Memorial Stadium.
Before Monday's announcement, the Illini were slated to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Texas San-Antonio at Memorial Stadium. That is now the second game of the season before Illinois plays at Virginia on Sept. 11, 2021.
Recent neutral-site regular-season games haven't treated Illinois well. The Illini are just 1-10 in such games during the last 25 seasons, with the lone win happening with a 48-27 triumph against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 20, 2010.
Whitman said Monday the Marching Illini, who were the first American marching band to perform in the St. Patrick's Day Parade and has made trips to Dublin seven times, will make the trip in 2021.
"The Marching Illini will come as part of our travel party," Whitman said. "They’re frequent guests over in Ireland. When we talked with (Marching Illini director) Barry Houser, he was ecstatic for the chance to go over again."
The Aug. 28 date for the 2021 season opener is the earliest Illinois will start a football season. The Illini are 4-4 all-time in August games, including three straight wins in such games.
"It’s just a tremendous opportunity, not just for the football program, but for the entire university and everybody who’s connected to this university, to travel across the pond and have this unbelievable memory," Whitman said. "We’ve all had Illinois athletics form the backdrop of so many different memories, with different venues and different opportunities. Everybody wants to be a part of those events that are going to resonate with them for generations. To me, this is one of those opportunities."