CHAMPAIGN — What started out as a string of 12 college football Saturdays for Illinois now includes one Friday night. The Illinois-Nebraska game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, has been moved to Friday, Oct. 6. Kickoff time for the Illini and Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has yet to be determined.
Illinois played two weeknight games in 2022. The Illini lost 23-20 at Indiana on a Friday night and beat Chattanooga 31-0 on a Thursday night. The rescheduled Illinois-Nebraska will be the fourth weeknight game in the Bret Bielema era. The Illini lost to 20-17 to Maryland on a Friday night in 2021.
Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-6-1. Illinois has won the last three meetings, including wins in Lincoln in 2020 and 2022. The Illini beat the Cornhuskers 30-22 in 2021 in their last trip to Champaign.