B1G second over

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21),Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) react to Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) making a free throw in the second half and overtime of their win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — A Big Ten tournament title, a slew of Quad I wins that only grew in Indianapolis over the weekend and two of the top players in the country. More than enough to land Illinois at No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.

The Illini (23-6) jumped Baylor, moving from No. 3 to No. 2 when the latest AP Top 25 dropped late Monday morning. Two more wins against top 10 teams in the Big Ten tournament semifinals and championship game was the final boost Illinois needed. Baylor’s loss in the Big 12 tournament semifinals to Oklahoma State also didn’t help the Bears.

Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in the last poll of the season, with No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Iowa joining Illinois in the top 10. Purdue rounded out the Big Ten’s ranked teams at No. 20.

Illinois will play at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis against Drexel in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Dragons (12-7) went from finishing sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association to winning the league’s tournament title last Tuesday.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos