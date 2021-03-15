CHAMPAIGN — A Big Ten tournament title, a slew of Quad I wins that only grew in Indianapolis over the weekend and two of the top players in the country. More than enough to land Illinois at No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.
The Illini (23-6) jumped Baylor, moving from No. 3 to No. 2 when the latest AP Top 25 dropped late Monday morning. Two more wins against top 10 teams in the Big Ten tournament semifinals and championship game was the final boost Illinois needed. Baylor’s loss in the Big 12 tournament semifinals to Oklahoma State also didn’t help the Bears.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in the last poll of the season, with No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Iowa joining Illinois in the top 10. Purdue rounded out the Big Ten’s ranked teams at No. 20.
Illinois will play at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis against Drexel in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Dragons (12-7) went from finishing sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association to winning the league’s tournament title last Tuesday.