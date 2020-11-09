Bezhanishvili, Frazier UI men's basketball

Illinois junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, left, and Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier have witnessed first hand the progress the Illini men’s basketball program has made under Brad Underwood with Illinois improving from 12 wins two seasons ago to 21 wins last season. The Illini enter the 2020-21 season as a likely top-10 team, according to some national experts, bolstered by the returns of guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn.

CHAMPAIGN — The hype around Illinois basketball got a bit more tangible Monday with the release of the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. For the first time in a decade, the Illini were included, checking in at No. 8 overall.

Illinois was last mentioned in the preseason AP Top 25 ahead of the 2010-11 season. Bruce Weber’s second-to-last Illini team was ranked No. 13 heading into the season, peaked at No. 12 after a 10-1 start and wound up unranked by the season’s end with a 20-14 record and second-round NCAA tournament exit to Kansas.

This year’s preseason ranking for Illinois comes after Brad Underwood’s squad finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 21. The return of both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn for another season propelled the Illini to their current spot.

It’s the 17th time Illinois has been renamed in the preseason AP Top 25 since 1962. The program’s highest preseason ranking came at No. 2 ahead of the 1984-85 season. Illinois has been ranked in the preseason top five three times and now in the top 10 nine times.

Scott Richey’s AP Top 25 ballot

1. Villanova

2. Baylor

3. Gonzaga

4. Virginia

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Creighton

9. Iowa

10. Kentucky

11. Tennessee

12. Texas Tech

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan State

15. West Virginia

16. Houston

17. North Carolina

18. Alabama

19. Arizona State

20. Texas

21. UCLA

22. Florida State

23. Michigan

24. LSU

25. Rutgers

