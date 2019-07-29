Jalen Bridges

Class of 2020 wing Jalen Bridges got a look at the Illinois campus last week during the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy, but the four-star prospect didn't include the Illini in his top 10 released Monday.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois basketball team came out in force for Jalen Bridges during last week's NCAA College Basketball Academy.

Half the team in addition to assistant coaches Jamall Walker and Chin Coleman showed up at State Farm Center for the four-star wing's first game of the week. The Illini kept up their presence during Bridges' stay in Champaign, with coach Brad Underwood getting his own look Wednesday. 

That effort ended up for naught. Bridges, who's ranked as high as No. 78 nationally in the 2020, released a top 10 Monday afternoon that didn't include Illinois. The Fairmont, W.Va., native had Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Indiana, Xavier, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Southern California and Oklahoma State on his narrowed list.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

