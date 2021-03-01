CHAMPAIGN — Illinois posting a 2-1 record last week actually meant a move up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released late Monday morning.
The Illini (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) opened last week with a road loss at Michigan State and suffered perhaps a more acute loss with Ayo Dosunmu going down with a facial injury. Two wins to end the week without Dosunmu — including a top 25 win at Wisconsin — coupled with nine total losses for last week’s top 10 teams pushed Illinois to No. 4 in the latest poll.
That makes for at top four matchup Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan (18-1, 13-1) also moved up in this week’s poll, claiming the No. 2 spot behind Gonzaga. The Wolverines one-spot climb was part dominant wins against Iowa and Indiana and part Baylor losing its first game of the season to slip to No. 3.
Michigan and Illinois were joined in the top five by Iowa. The Hawkeyes moved up four spots after winning by 16 at Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes, who also lost to Michigan State last week, slipped three spots to No. 7. The Big Ten had two other teams ranked Monday in No. 23 Purdue and No. 25 Wisconsin.
Scott Richey’s AP Top 25 ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. Ohio State
7. West Virginia
8. Arkansas
9. Alabama
10. Oklahoma State
11. Florida State
12. Kansas
13. Houston
14. Texas Tech
15. Texas
16. Creighton
17. Villanova
18. Loyola Chicago
19. San Diego State
20. Oklahoma
21. USC
22. Oregon
23. Virginia Tech
24. Virginia
25. Tennessee