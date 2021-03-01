ui neb

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois posting a 2-1 record last week actually meant a move up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released late Monday morning.

The Illini (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) opened last week with a road loss at Michigan State and suffered perhaps a more acute loss with Ayo Dosunmu going down with a facial injury. Two wins to end the week without Dosunmu — including a top 25 win at Wisconsin — coupled with nine total losses for last week’s top 10 teams pushed Illinois to No. 4 in the latest poll.

That makes for at top four matchup Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan (18-1, 13-1) also moved up in this week’s poll, claiming the No. 2 spot behind Gonzaga. The Wolverines one-spot climb was part dominant wins against Iowa and Indiana and part Baylor losing its first game of the season to slip to No. 3.

Michigan and Illinois were joined in the top five by Iowa. The Hawkeyes moved up four spots after winning by 16 at Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes, who also lost to Michigan State last week, slipped three spots to No. 7. The Big Ten had two other teams ranked Monday in No. 23 Purdue and No. 25 Wisconsin.

Scott Richey’s AP Top 25 ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. Ohio State

7. West Virginia

8. Arkansas

9. Alabama

10. Oklahoma State

11. Florida State

12. Kansas

13. Houston

14. Texas Tech

15. Texas

16. Creighton

17. Villanova

18. Loyola Chicago

19. San Diego State

20. Oklahoma

21. USC

22. Oregon

23. Virginia Tech

24. Virginia

25. Tennessee

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

