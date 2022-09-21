CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had his three coordinators perform a self-scout during the bye week.
Really hone in on what their groups had done well through three games and where there was clear room for improvement after the 2-1 start to the season.
“Some of it was very obvious,” the Illinois coach said. “Some of it was kind of hidden within the numbers.”
The Illinois offense had some of both. New coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has his group moving the ball well behind national rushing leader Chase Brown. A rash of turnovers the last two games, continued red-zone inefficiency and a few self-sabotage penalties has held the Illini offense back.
That combination has also flown in the face of what Bielema believes are the basic principles of winning football games.
Ball security.
Playing ahead of the chains.
And not putting the team in a bad position because of penalties.
“We’re going into game four of a new offense, new offensive coordinator, new way of doing things and new way of saying things,” Bielema said. Illinois will return to action after its first bye week with a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game against Chattanooga (3-0). “It’s a completely different tempo than our guys are used to. … It’s a learning process they’ve got to go through. There’s been some times where the growing pains of that have been very, very evident. The basic elements of hanging on to the football and playing clean football — penalty free — have to be a staple.”
That’s what Lunney addressed during the bye week and has reinforced since practice efforts flipped to preparing for Chattanooga. He didn’t make any sweeping changes to the scheme last week, but put even more urgency on the details and techniques that can make the offense thrive.
“It’s drills,” Lunney said. “It’s talk. It’s showing. I’m confident that our players, in a healthy culture like we have here, will give you what you emphasize. I think we’ve kind of cranked up as far as our awareness and our emphasis on that area. Our guys have responded to that. Now, we’ve got to go do that in a game.”
While the bye week honed in on details and technique, ball security got a bit of extra emphasis.
Indiana might not have turned all of Illinois’ turnovers into points, but they stood as a lost opportunity for an Illini offense that was moving the ball well.
Virginia couldn’t capitalize either and churned out just a single field goal. That high a frequency of giving the ball away, though, isn’t sustainable in the long term. The rest of the Big Ten — maybe even Chattanooga, the ninth-ranked FCS program in the country, on Thursday night — could make Illinois pay for any turnovers.
“The most obvious and clearest thing for us has been to address the ball security issues because we just can’t turn the ball over like that and be a functional offense,” Lunney said. “Taking care of the ball and throwing it to the right people, that’s a critical part of it. But we’re not going to play scared. We’re not going to let that affect the way we want to be aggressive and play. We just have to have a higher sense of awareness that when you’ve got it, you’ve got to protect it.”
Because when Illinois is able to hold on to the ball, the offense is productive.
Brown held on to the top spot among the nation’s best rushers during the bye week and has 75 carries for 496 yards and two touchdowns. Tommy DeVito has completed 65 of 97 passes for 622 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s the best completion percentage for an Illini quarterback since Nathan Scheelhaase in 2013, and DeVito has connected with multiple receivers in the passing game.
“I think there’s also some real sense of understanding from our guys that when we do play, we can be pretty good at times,” Lunney said. “When we play like we’re capable of, we’ve had some moments here through the first three weeks that have been good offense. We’ve just got to piece more of those together. You do that through practice habits because practice habits show up on game day.”
Proving it’s a capable offense beyond the Smith Center walls also remains the goal for the Illini.
“The conversation has been we know what we can do, but only we know that,” Illinois tight end Tip Reiman said. “It doesn’t matter if only we know that. We left so much on the table that’s just about us — execution things and little details. When we clean that up, we know what we’re about. We have to execute in a way that it doesn’t leave any room for judgment on anybody’s part.”