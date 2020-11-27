CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and No. 3 Ohio State will not face off at Memorial Stadium on Saturday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes' program.
Those positives first were reported Wednesday though no names were attached to them. Earlier Friday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was confirmed as a one individual who tested positive, but the 11 a.m. kickoff was still on as planned at that time. The program did not release its Friday player status update, instead delaying it until Saturday morning.
Additional testing performed Friday afternoon turned in more positive cases, according to an Ohio State athletics press release. The Buckeyes indicated prior to that testing that they would not be leaving Columbus, Ohio, on Friday. The Athletic's Bill Landis reported that the Buckeyes' flight was slated to depart at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday and land in Champaign-Urbana at 8:11 a.m. Central time.
"We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete(s) is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”
The game will not be made up and is being considered a no contest, according to an Illinois athletic press release.
“We are certainly disappointed that (Saturday's) game against Ohio State was canceled,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said in that press release. “In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”
It's the first game this season that Illinois has lost because of COVID-19 testing. It's the second for Ohio State, who's Nov. 14 game with Maryland was canceled because of positive tests among the Terrapins.