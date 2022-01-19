CHAMPAIGN — Both Brad Underwood and Matt Painter unleashed their inner college basketball fan on Monday afternoon.
Painter’s fourth-ranked Purdue program had just knocked off Underwood’s 17th-ranked Illinois program 96-88 in a double-overtime thriller at State Farm Center. It was an arduous, strenuous, grueling game. A classic Big Ten matchup.
Perhaps with an extra appreciation for what they had just witnessed, Underwood and Painter spent several minutes apiece gushing about their own teams and the opposition.
“Illinois and Purdue have a lot of similarities between them,” said Painter, in his 17th season coaching the Boilermakers. “They probably have more overall team quickness than we do. But their ability to make threes, our ability to make threes, the low-post presence (for both teams) — this game could’ve went either way.”
That it went in Purdue’s favor was a favor to every Big Ten team except Illinois.
Illinois entered Monday as the lone remaining unbeaten in league play. Instead of pushing to 7-0, the Illini are now tied with No. 8 Wisconsin at 6-1 after the Badgers held on for an 82-76 victory at Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Painter has guided the Boilermakers to 13 winning seasons in his tenure, with a 14th such result on the horizon. He owns one 16-4 mark and two 15-3 records in conference games during that time, but he’s also had two teams capture the league’s regular-season title with a 14-4 ledger.
Perfection within the Big Ten — especially in its current 20-game league schedule — has become almost a pie-in-the-sky goal.
“It’s about the recipe for (success). Can you do it in this league this year at 16-4, 15-5? Couple years ago, it was 14-6,” Painter said. “You want to be able to win your home games. Coach (Gene) Keady used to talk about, ‘Win all your home games and split on the road.’ And he says if you do that you’re going to be in position on the last week of the season (to win the conference). So that’s his theory and he won six of them, so we’re going to stick with it.”
Illinois’ locker room didn’t sound too panicked by its first conference setback in seven tries.
“We’re going to learn from it,” Illini guard Alfonso Plummer said. “It’s a loss, but it’s not a bad loss. We’re still 6-1. We’re still at the top of the Big Ten.”
“One can turn into two, but in this conference, losing happens,” Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk added. “This is just part of the journey.”
The journey includes a Feb. 10 rematch between the Illini and Boilermakers at West Lafayette’s Mackey Arena.
Underwood and Painter each came away from Monday’s game with assessments about numerous players on their respective teams. Ones that should be relevant next month in central Indiana.
On Underwood’s side, he spoke at length about Purdue center Zach Edey and guard Jaden Ivey.
Edey got the better of national Player of the Year contender Kofi Cockburn, as the 7-foot-4 Canadian sophomore generated 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots in 27 minutes. Cockburn only managed 10 points and five rebounds before fouling out early in the first overtime.
“The improvement of Zach Edey has been through the roof,” Underwood said. “He’s right shoulder, left shoulder, going both ways (with the ball).”
The 6-4 Ivey had Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams draped all over him, leading the sophomore guard to shoot just 3 of 10 from the field while attempting a single three-pointer. But Ivey also hit 13 of 15 free-throw attempts and hauled in eight rebounds.
“He’s got Russell Westbrook athleticism,” Underwood said. “As long as we forced him into (two-point shots), we were going to be fine. But he’s a really good player. He’s really talented. This league’s got good wings, and him and (Wisconsin’s Johnny) Davis and, shoot, the young man at Nebraska (Trey McGowens) is as good as any we’ve seen.”
Painter was inclined to speak at length about Illini guard Andre Curbelo, who received late clearance to return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 23. Curbelo overcame a lack of playing time for nearly two months to score 20 points in 26 minutes.
The way Painter addressed Curbelo in conjunction with fellow Illinois guards Plummer and Trent Frazier made it sound like February’s second game between these teams could become a bit of a chess match.
Anything to obtain another Big Ten victory.
“Any time you can have guys that can shoot the way Frazier and Plummer can shoot and they can break you down with the quickness, now you throw another guy in there that’s (got) quickness, not a lot of people have three perimeter guys that can guard those guys and match up,” Painter said. “It puts us in a real bind. ... I know it stinks when you lose a game, but it’s also a positive for Illinois that they’re getting him back and you’re getting stronger in January.”