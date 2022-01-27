CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get its rematch with Purdue a couple days earlier than expected. The original Feb. 10 date in West Lafayette, Ind., was moved up two days to Feb. 8 by the Big Ten so the Boilermakers could get in their postponed game with Michigan on Feb. 10.
The top 25 rematch between No. 24 Illinois and No. 6 Purdue is still scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip at Mackey Arena.
Purdue won the first matchup this season in Champaign with a 96-88 double overtime victory at State Farm Center on Jan. 17. Alfonso Plummer scored a game-high 24 points for Illinois and was joined in double figures by Andre Curbelo (20 points), Trent Frazier (16) and Kofi Cockburn (10). The Purdue trio of Sasha Stefanovic, Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey combined for 61 points.