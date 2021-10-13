CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters moved back into the QB1 position once he returned from the AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 0 against Nebraska that cost him the majority of the season opener and all of the next two games.
The Illinois coaching staff thought Peters gave the team the best chance to win upon his healthy return.
Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski’s role, therefore, in those two-plus games Peters was out was more of caretaker until Peters was healthy.
Illinois faces a similar — but not identical — situation the next two weeks, as it goes through bye week practices the next three days and then prepares for the Oct. 23 road game at No. 7 Penn State next week. Peters was knocked out of Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury. Sitkowski replaced him again.
Different this time around? No commitment from Illinois coach Bret Bielema that a healthy Peters — and that’s the projection for next week — would resume his duties as the Illini’s starting quarterback.
“It’s kind of to be determined,” Bielema said Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously, Art came in and did some good things on Saturday, but when we get to the decision of who we’re going to play or who we’re going to start against Penn State, we probably won’t make that decision until we get closer to Tuesday preparation.
“We’ll do some Penn State preparation this week, but it’s more about getting our team better, where we’re at right now. We’ll make the decision of who is going to start against Penn State probably that Tuesday, so the players know it going into the preparation on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to get ready for Saturday.”
Also different this time around is the fact the Illinois coaching staff made a small change to its quarterback situation in the last several weeks. The game-day scenario didn’t change — Peters remained the starter — but the allotment of practice reps following the Maryland game shifted from a majority to Peters to reflecting a bit more of an equitable split.
Neither quarterback was effective Saturday against Wisconsin. Peters completed 3 of 7 passes for 12 yards before his injury. Sitkowski started his time leading the offense with 12 consecutive incompletions before finishing 8 of 27 passing for 55 yards.
The duo’s season stats reflect much the same. Peters has completed 40 of 82 passes for 410 yards, one touchdown and one interception in five games (three complete). Sitkowski is 66 of 129 for 666 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games (two complete). As a whole, Illinois’ passing offense 127th nationally in completion percentage at 49.8 percent, 122nd nationally with 153.7 passing yards per game and 118th nationally at 10.15 passing yards per completion.
Bielema admitted Illinois’ quarterback situation heading into the season was one of his bigger concerns heading into the season given the unknowns surrounding the position. Particularly after moving what he said were the next three quarterbacks on the depth chart — Isaiah Williams, Deuce Spann and Coran Taylor — to different positions after spring practices and adding Sitkowski and Division II transfer Ryan Johnson.
“We literally decimated that quarterback room,” Bielema said. “Really, in the infancy of this program, I knew the quarterback position was going to be one of high interest.”
It remains high interest given both Peters’ and Sitkowski’s struggles. Not to mention some pass protection issues from the Illinois offensive line and a wide-receiver group essentially led by two former quarterbacks in Williams and Spann.
Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen still remains confident in Peters and Sitkowski despite all of those combined struggles.
“You’ve got two guys I feel like are Division I-type of players that you can go out there and win with,” Petersen said. “If all of a sudden you’re struggling a little bit out there, a lot of people want to start talking bout quarterbacks and who should be playing.”
But only once at a time. While the determination has yet to be made which quarterback will start Oct. 23 at Penn State, only one of them will play unless injury issues force a change. Petersen said he’s “never been a two-quarterback guy.”
“Typically, if you try to go with two quarterbacks, you feel like you don’t even have one,” Petersen continued. “I think you’ve got to make a decision on a quarterback and go with it. The quarterback is a unique position. … When you win, the quarterback gets a lot more credit than he probably deserves. And when you lose, especially the way we did on Saturday, the quarterbacks get a whole lot more blame.”