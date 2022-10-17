CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team will start the 2022-23 season the way it finished 2021-22.
Ranked.
Illinois checked in at No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll released Monday. It's the 10th consecutive week the Illini have been ranked dating back to the final nine polls last season, which puts them eighth for active streaks.
It's a different Illinois team, though, than the one that ended the 2021-22 season ranked 19th nationally. All-American center Kofi Cockburn is gone. So are guards Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer (professional careers) and Jacob Grandison and Andre Curbelo (transfers to Duke and St. John's, respectively).
Only Coleman Hawkins returns as a regular from last season's rotation. Sophomore guards RJ Melendez and Luke Goode and junior center Brandon Lieb are the only other returning scholarship players.
The 2022-23 Illinois roster was boosted by transfers and freshmen. The Illini added Baylor transfer Dain Dainja at midseason last year and further mined the Big 12 this offseason for another Baylor transfer in Matthew Mayer and Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr.
Illinois also added a quartet of freshmen guards. Skyy Clark, Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris were all considered four-star prospects — Clark the highest ranked at No. 33 in the 247Sports Composite — and together they gave the Illini the 10th-highest ranked class in the country.
Monday's ranking is the 19th time Illinois has been ranked in the preseason poll and 484th time ranked in program history. The latter has Illinois just outside the top 10 in 11th behind Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Louisville, Arizona, Indiana, Syracuse and Michigan State.