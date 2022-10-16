CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football came up just two votes shy of an unanimous ranking Sunday in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Illini appeared on 61 of 63 ballots and moved up six spots to No. 18 after another commanding victory Saturday against Minnesota.
Illinois' climb up the most recent rankings came with receiving 28 more votes than in last week's AP Top 25 poll. The two dissenting votes included a voter who had the Illini ranked No. 18 last week — the highest of any voter — and then left them off his ballot this week.
Illinois received one vote as high as 15th in this week's poll. The rest of the distribution included five votes at 16th, 12 at 17th, nine at 18th, 10 at 19th, 10 at 20th, eight at 21st, four at 22nd and one at 23rd.
The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) remain the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team and still only team from the West division. Ohio State held steady at No. 2, Michigan climbed one spot to No. 4 and Penn State dropped six spots to No. 16. Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota were among other teams receiving votes.