CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's receiving corps suffered another blow Monday with the announcement of Casey Washington's foray into the transfer portal.
Washington becomes the third Illini in that position group to leave the program over the last two months, joining Josh Imatorbhebhe (declared for NFL draft) and Trevon Sidney (entered transfer portal).
A native of Round Rock, Texas, Washington spent two seasons at Illinois and played in 18 games. He racked up 10 receptions for 106 yards during the 2020 campaign and finishes his Illini career with 21 catches for 238 yards.
With the losses of Washington, Imatorbhebhe and Sidney, the Illini's returning pass-catching crop will be led by tight end Daniel Barker and receivers Brian Hightower and Donny Navarro.