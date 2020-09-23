Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick
Hopkins, a top 30 recruit, is Illinois’ last remaining in-state target, for now, in the Class of 2021. The 2020 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection averaged 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior and is back on the market after decommitting from Louisville in August.
AJ Casey, Whitney Young
Casey joining the Dolphins means his third school in three years after previous stops at Simeon and Tinley Park. The 6-foot-8 2022 forward averaged 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks as as sophomore for Tinley Park and was also a 2020 News-Gazette All-State First Team pick.
Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian
The four-star Class of 2022 guard landed 10 new high-major offers since June, including one from the Illini. Schutt put up 23 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a sophomore.
JJ Taylor, Kenwood
The 2023 wing and MaxPreps First Team Freshman All-American left Morgan Park for Kenwood this month. He helped the Mustangs reach the Class 3A sectional finals last March.
Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West
Fears had a breakout freshman season at Joliet West, a Class 4A sectional finalist. The Class of 2023 point guard averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists.