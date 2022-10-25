CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team put together six scoring drives in its 26-14 win against Minnesota on Oct. 15.
The majority were of the grind-it-out, chew-the-clock type. Those drives of 15, 19, 15 and 14 plays, respectively, also all ended in a Fabrizio Pinton field goal. The red zone was just as much a black hole for the Illini offensively against the Gophers as it’s been all season.
Some improvement has ensued, of course. Illinois’s ranking in red-zone offense is up to 96th nationally, given a 78.8 conversion rate on scoring chances inside of 20 yards. But Pinton’s four field goals followed by his three field goals against Iowa means half of the Illini’s 26 red-zone scores have yielded just three points.
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was pleased with the way his team performed on those lengthy drives against Minnesota. Stringing between 15 and 19 plays together on a regular basis? It’s not exactly the offense Lunney wants to run consistently.
“When you run that many plays, it’s a little bit of a ticking time bomb,” Lunney said. “It’s hard to execute that many plays in a row without having a breakdown. ... Statistically, just the odds, the more plays you run, the more things that can happen to inhibit a drive — a penalty, a (tackle for loss). That’s a lot of calls. It’s an extravagant amount of plays, really, for football in general. It’s hard to piece that together to say you’re going to have an 18-play or 19-play drive and, in particular, only have three points out of it.”
Illinois did finish two scoring drives with touchdowns against Minnesota. Tommy DeVito hit Chase Brown on a wheel route for a 40-yard touchdown pass that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive early in the first quarter. DeVito’s 5-yard touchdown run also finished off a seven-play, 75-yard drive early in the third quarter that. A red-zone touchdown that was set up by a 35-yard completion to Brian Hightower.
It’s those type of chunk plays Lunney would like to see more of in the final five games of the regular season. That would at least partially eliminate having to count on near-perfect playmaking abilities to string together more 15-play (or more) drives.
Lunney spent a good portion of Illinois’ bye week looking at his team’s red-zone offense. Getting the opportunity for an in-deep self scout is why Illinois coach Bret Bielema kept both of his coordinators — Ryan Walters, included — on campus early in the bye week.
“I didn’t even have to say anything to Barry,” Bielema said Monday afternoon. “Before I even checked in with him on Sunday night, he’d already come up with five things that he wanted to to talk to me about the red area. ... There’s some things Barry has experienced through these first seven games, he’d be the first to tell you, that made him a better coach. Unfortunately, sometimes those moments are teaching moments that aren’t fun to live through, but they’re good to come out on the back side of.”
Bielema is confident Illinois’ red-zone offense will improve. While the opposing defense is obviously a factor, the Illini coach noted three areas of growth potential. Greater running back depth with Josh McCray’s expected return for Saturday’s game at Nebraska will give No. 17 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) a power back against the Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2) they’ve lacked in the red zone. Bielema also anticipates the perimeter passing game to continue to improve and for Lunney to continue to get a better grasp on Big Ten defenses.
Illinois’ second bye week will also give Lunney greater opportunity to emphasize red-zone offense this week ahead of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Nebraska.
“When you’re trying to address an area of concern, it’s not just a Saturday deal,” Lunney said. “It’s a Sunday-Monday-Tuesday deal. It’s just a little bit more of practice time devoted to some of those things, which kind of happened organically this week. We have time.
“Even though it’s a Tuesday, we’re a little bit further ahead in our planning than we’d normally be on a Tuesday in a quick turnaround game week. It affords you the opportunity to maybe emphasize a segment more than others.”
Lunney’s self-scout last week started with his own play-calling in the red zone. The first-year Illini offensive coordinator admits he’d like a few plays back. Not every red-zone trip will end in a touchdown — defenses do get stops — but Lunney was blunt when he said both play-calling and playmaking have to improve.
“There’s not a magic pill, but we’re certainly going to work hard to get more efficient there and become more efficient when it comes to getting touchdowns,” Lunney said. “That’s a critical part. As well as our defense is playing, those fours instead of threes can really create some separation.”