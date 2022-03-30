CHAMPAIGN — The idea behind shaping an offensive line is straightforward.
Find the best five options in the spring then start building some continuity through the summer, continue that into fall camp and carry that into the season opener.
In an ideal world, the best five identified in the spring stay the same five in the fall. That’s where theory and practice often diverge.
Illinois had a leg up heading into the 2021 season with three returning starters in Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski. Danville native Julian Pearl was essentially a lock for the fourth spot once fall camp started.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Palczewski, the recipient of a sixth year of eligibility, is back again for the 2022 season. So is the 6-6, 310-pound Pearl. But that’s where most of the continuity from 2021 to 2022 ends, and neither the 22-year-old Palczewski (scheduled time off) nor the 22-year-old Pearl (hand injury from a pick-up basketball game) were full participants in the first week of spring practices.
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller has taken this time as a chance to see what else he’s got in his position group. That’s particularly true when it comes to the Illini’s options at tackle, and the door has been opened for junior college transfers Isaiah Adams (6-5, 310) and Zy Crisler (6-6, 360) and sophomore walk-on Tommy Cronin (6-4, 305) to get more reps.
“I think it gives you an opportunity to really press guys and strain guys out there,” Miller said. “Force them maybe into a position where they’d have limited reps. … I always look at it as an opportunity to develop guys. We’re trying to get the right feel of the right five up there and find some depth after that. That’s the goal all spring.”
Those reps are perhaps even more important this spring. The starting offensive line from last year’s 47-14 win against Northwestern in the regular-season finale boasted a combined 206 career starts. Palczewski returns to further build his Illinois record (currently tied with Lowe with 52 starts), and Pearl’s up to 13 career starts.
“Someone told me I’m officially the old man now,” Palczewski said. “All that stuff is nice — all the numbers — but the defenses we play, they don’t care. I’m preparing right now to become the best possible version of myself I can to prepare for the fall.”
The rest of the Illinois offensive line has nine combined starts. Seven of them belong to former walk-on and converted tight end Alex Pihlstrom (6-6, 300), who appears in line to replace Kramer at center. The other two belong to Zach Barlev (6-5, 300), who got his first career start as part of the “Barge” package in the nine-overtime win at Penn State, and Jordyn Slaughter (6-5, 320), who started one game in 2020 and missed all of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.
The first-string offensive line with Pearl sidelined has included Adams, Barlev, Pihlstrom, Slaughter and Palczewski. Pearl’s expected return before the end of spring practices could push Palczewski to guard, although both he and the Danville native have played both guard and tackle in their careers. That most of the Illini offensive linemen have similar positional versatility was by design.
“Guys aren’t cemented in certain positions,” Miller said. “We recruit that way. You look at some of the guys that we’ve signed and brought in and they do have guard-tackle value or guard-center value. That’s really how we go about looking at this is recruiting guys that can play multiple positions. We cross-train a lot of these guys for that very reason. There’s a lot of that you’re going to see a lot more this spring as we continue to develop that cohesive unit up front.”
Illinois has 15 offensive linemen on its spring roster. The Illini will add five more when incoming freshmen Matt Fries (6-5, 285), Clayton Leonard (6-4, 275), Magnus Møller (6-9, 300), Joey Okla (6-3, 300) and Hunter Whitenack (6-6, 315) arrive on campus this summer. In the meantime, younger offensive linemen like Josh Gesky (6-5, 300) and Evan Kirts (6-5, 300) have both caught the attention of Miller and Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
“The biggest thing is everybody has done a better job of preparing for what (the start of spring practices) brought,” Bielema said. “They’ve put in a lot of quality time with Bart, and they’ve done a lot of film study. To get those (five freshmen) here and see their athleticism as well as their size is going to be big. They fit better with what we ask our guys to do.”