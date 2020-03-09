CHAMPAIGN — A Big Ten split in the final week of the regular season, against a pair of ranked teams, was enough to keep Illinois in the AP Top 25 at No. 21 in the latest poll released Monday.
Illinois lost at Ohio State on Thursday before wrapping up its top four finish in the Big Ten with a 78-76 home win Sunday against Iowa. That two-point victory also secured a double bye for the Illini in the Big Ten tournament. They'll play Friday in the quarterfinals in Indianapolis with an opponent — one of Iowa, Minnesota or Northwestern — still to be determined.
Illinois (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season. Michigan State had the biggest jump of the Big Ten teams, going from No. 16 last week to No. 9 on Monday morning.
Also ranked were No. 12 Maryland, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa. Among teams receiving votes were Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Purdue.