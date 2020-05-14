CHAMPAIGN — Trevor Moffitt shared multiple graphics made for him by the Illinois football staff this month. Including a Ric Flair-themed graphic.
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith sent up the Ric Flair GIF bat signal just before noon Thursday. A commitment for the Illini, then, seemed imminent. An hour later Moffitt announced his commitment to Illinois.
I’m ALL IN! Illini Nation Stand up! We Bringing the Heat To LittyVille #TooILL21 pic.twitter.com/kkq89D7OMR— TMOFF5️⃣ (@trevor_moffitt) May 14, 2020
TMOFF Aka Nature Boy #TheMayor #TooILL21 pic.twitter.com/i2Tea1ft69— TMOFF5️⃣ (@trevor_moffitt) May 8, 2020
Moffitt, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker out of Bushnell, Fla., is the third commit in Illinois' 2021 recruiting class. He joins Texas quarterback Samari Collier and Georgia athlete Prince Green. Moffitt is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 103 outside linebacker and No. 172 prospect in Florida by 247Sports. He is unranked by Rivals.
Moffitt chose Illinois over other offers from a list of mostly Group of Five and FCS programs. He was also offered by Appalachian State, Army, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Holy Cross, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Navy, Temple, UT Martin and UAB.
Moffitt played a key role in helping South Sumter High School to a 9-4 record and a spot in the FHSAA Class 4A-Region 2 championship game in the 2019 season. He led the Raiders with 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks, while helping the defense hold teams to just 18.7 points per game. Moffitt's dad, Ben, also played at South Sumter before going on to play at South Florida from 2003-07.