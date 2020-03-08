CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hasn’t even made it to the Friday of the Big Ten tournament since 2016. The Illini were one-and-done in the second round in 2017 in John Groce’s last year.
The first two Brad Underwood seasons? One-and-done on a Wednesday in 2018 that saw Illinois not even make it to March and a second-round loss last year after at least a Wednesday win.
This year? Illinois won’t even start Big Ten tournament play in Indianapolis until Friday. A 78-76 victory against Iowa Sunday night at State Farm Center secured the Illini a top four finish in the Big Ten and a double bye for the tournament.
“I know it’s important,” Underwood said. “You have a better chance to the tournament playing three games than you do five. That’s obvious.”
That double bye has a bit more intrinsic value, though. To the program as a whole. Especially since the first two years of the Underwood era haven’t come with much success in the Big Ten tournament.
“I think the way people perceive you,” Underwood said was different. “I think the way people look at you. I think recruiting. I think being a top four team in the best league in the country. There’s so many outside things that go with (the double bye).
“It means a lot to me because we continue to grow and improve. Now, are we where we want to be? No. We’re here to win Big Ten championships and haven’t done that yet. We have to keep growing there.”
With Ohio State’s loss earlier Sunday at Michigan State, the Illinois-Iowa game determined which team got the No. 4 seed and double bye and which team would start tournament play Thursday with the No. 5 seed. It also set up a potential rematch in the quarterfinals should the Hawkeyes beat the winner of the opening round game between Minnesota and Northwestern. “We play on Friday — not on Wednesday,” Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “That’s pretty simply said. We play on Friday and not on Wednesday, and that’s a pretty great feeling. Round three will be a dub — for us. That’s all I think about it.”
The first two games of the Illinois-Iowa series this season were rather intense. The Illini don’t expect a potential third game to be any different.
“I’m sure it’s going to be like the first two rounds,” redshirt senior guard Tyler Underwood said. “It’s going to be a war — two great teams, two great coaches. It’s postseason. It’s March. Every possession matters, and every game maters. I expect to get their best punch, and I’m sure they’re expecting the same from us.”