Baseball
Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School
Tommy White 6-4 RHP Albuquerque, N.M. Cibola (N.M.)
Brady Banker 6-0 LHP Antioch Carmel Catholic
Dylan O’Rae 5-9 INF Sarnia, Ontario Northern Collegiate
Jayden Comia 5-9 INF Orland Park Carl Sandburg
Jake Swartz 6-1 RHP Bloomington Normal U-High
Julius Sanchez 6-0 RHP La Salle La Salle-Peru
From coach Dan Hartleb: “The class will grow. You always need to get arms. Four arms each year won’t get it done, so I’d say we’ll have a couple (more) arms and there are a couple position players we have things in the works with we feel really good about. The thing that has changed recruiting somewhat is the transfer portal. You always have that opportunity later in the year and heading into the summer to maybe find a piece if you need it. I don’t want to get into a situation where that’s how we base our recruiting because I think that puts you in a very bad position. I still want to get the very best players at this time of year that we can into the program.”
Women’s basketball
Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School
Samantha Dewey 6-2 F North Andover, Mass. Brooks School
Camille Jackson 5-11 G Chicago Butler College Prep
Hana Mühl 5-9 G Zagreb, Croatia Sport Gymnasium
Liisa Taponen 6-5 C Tampere, Finland Upper Secondary
From coach Nancy Fahey: “We got a stay-home kid. We are so excited that we got Camille Jackson. She’s so proud to be that kid that’s coming down and representing Chicago. It’s a great fit. I love watching her play. She can dunk a tennis ball, and I keep telling her to keep sending (the video) to me because I keep loving to see it. She’s a kid that’s going to keep working hard — a four-star player and person.”
Soccer
Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School
Sarah Foley 5-6 F/M Belleville Belleville West
Abby Zugay 5-5 F Ann Arbor, Mich. Pioneer (Mich.)
Ellen Persson 5-8 D The Woodlands, Texas The Woodlands
Izzy Lee 5-11 GK Western Springs Lyons Township
Lia Howard 5-2 F/M Massapequa, N.Y. Massapequa
Ashley Stellon 5-2 M St. Charles St. Charles East
From coach Janet Rayfield: “I would say the current players and the class coming in know they have an unbelievable facility and an unbelievable space at Demirjian Park. I think they’re coming here to make a name for Illinois soccer and to a fan base at Demirjian Park that’s something special. That’s what we talked about with this class, and that’s certainly what they committed to is helping us realize that vision as we move forward with this program. Excited to have them come and join us as we really look to take this program to places it hasn’t been.”
Softball
Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School
Gabby Debevec 5-2 INF Antioch Antioch
Julia Hooker 6-1 P Coral Springs, Fla. Pompano Beach
Reese Hunkins 5-6 INF Huntley Huntley
Sydney Malott 5-7 INF Liberty, Mo. Liberty
Alaina Miller 5-7 OF New Palestine, Ind. New Palestine
From coach Tyra Perry: “We want athletes. We were looking for athleticism. If you watch our team at all, you know we love the lefty bats, so Alaina is a lefty bat and Reese is a lefty bat. If you’ve watched us at all, we love speed, and those guys have speed. We’ve been very intentional about measurables as far as overhand throw, foot speed and quickness. All of these young ladies fit the bill.”