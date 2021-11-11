Baseball

Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School

Tommy White 6-4 RHP Albuquerque, N.M. Cibola (N.M.)

Brady Banker 6-0 LHP Antioch Carmel Catholic

Dylan O’Rae 5-9 INF Sarnia, Ontario Northern Collegiate

Jayden Comia 5-9 INF Orland Park Carl Sandburg

Jake Swartz 6-1 RHP Bloomington Normal U-High

Julius Sanchez 6-0 RHP La Salle La Salle-Peru

From coach Dan Hartleb: “The class will grow. You always need to get arms. Four arms each year won’t get it done, so I’d say we’ll have a couple (more) arms and there are a couple position players we have things in the works with we feel really good about. The thing that has changed recruiting somewhat is the transfer portal. You always have that opportunity later in the year and heading into the summer to maybe find a piece if you need it. I don’t want to get into a situation where that’s how we base our recruiting because I think that puts you in a very bad position. I still want to get the very best players at this time of year that we can into the program.”

Women’s basketball

Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School

Samantha Dewey 6-2 F North Andover, Mass. Brooks School

Camille Jackson 5-11 G Chicago Butler College Prep

Hana Mühl 5-9 G Zagreb, Croatia Sport Gymnasium

Liisa Taponen 6-5 C Tampere, Finland Upper Secondary

From coach Nancy Fahey: “We got a stay-home kid. We are so excited that we got Camille Jackson. She’s so proud to be that kid that’s coming down and representing Chicago. It’s a great fit. I love watching her play. She can dunk a tennis ball, and I keep telling her to keep sending (the video) to me because I keep loving to see it. She’s a kid that’s going to keep working hard — a four-star player and person.”

Soccer

Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School

Sarah Foley 5-6 F/M Belleville Belleville West

Abby Zugay 5-5 F Ann Arbor, Mich. Pioneer (Mich.)

Ellen Persson 5-8 D The Woodlands, Texas The Woodlands

Izzy Lee 5-11 GK Western Springs Lyons Township

Lia Howard 5-2 F/M Massapequa, N.Y. Massapequa

Ashley Stellon 5-2 M St. Charles St. Charles East

From coach Janet Rayfield: “I would say the current players and the class coming in know they have an unbelievable facility and an unbelievable space at Demirjian Park. I think they’re coming here to make a name for Illinois soccer and to a fan base at Demirjian Park that’s something special. That’s what we talked about with this class, and that’s certainly what they committed to is helping us realize that vision as we move forward with this program. Excited to have them come and join us as we really look to take this program to places it hasn’t been.”

Softball

Player Ht. Pos. Hometown School

Gabby Debevec 5-2 INF Antioch Antioch

Julia Hooker 6-1 P Coral Springs, Fla. Pompano Beach

Reese Hunkins 5-6 INF Huntley Huntley

Sydney Malott 5-7 INF Liberty, Mo. Liberty

Alaina Miller 5-7 OF New Palestine, Ind. New Palestine

From coach Tyra Perry: “We want athletes. We were looking for athleticism. If you watch our team at all, you know we love the lefty bats, so Alaina is a lefty bat and Reese is a lefty bat. If you’ve watched us at all, we love speed, and those guys have speed. We’ve been very intentional about measurables as far as overhand throw, foot speed and quickness. All of these young ladies fit the bill.”

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

