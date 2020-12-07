CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois-Duke matchup in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge was always seen as the top game in this year's event. That didn't change Monday after the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll was released.
While the Illini slipped one spot to No. 6 after last week's loss to No. 2 Baylor and Duke slid four spots after its Champions Classic loss to Michigan State, Tuesday's game in Durham, N.C., will still pit top 10 teams against each other with the Blue Devils holding at No. 10.
Illinois (3-1) remains one of six ranked Big Ten teams, with both No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State ranked ahead of Brad Underwood's team. The Spartans moved up four spots after beating Duke. Wisconsin dropped nine spots to No. 13 following its loss to Marquette, while both No. 21 Rutgers and No. 22 Ohio State rose in the rankings because of other teams' losses.
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan State
4. Houston
5. Creighton
6. Iowa
7. Illinois
8. Duke
9. Kansas
10. Tennessee
11. West Virginia
12. Virginia Tech
13. Villanova
14. Texas
15. Wisconsin
16. Richmond
17. Texas Tech
18. Florida State
19. Virginia
20. North Carolina
21. San Diego State
22. Rutgers
23. Saint Louis
24. Missouri
25. Louisville