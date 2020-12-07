ui baylor
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Baylor's head coach Scott Drew game against Baylor at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois-Duke matchup in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge was always seen as the top game in this year's event. That didn't change Monday after the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll was released.

While the Illini slipped one spot to No. 6 after last week's loss to No. 2 Baylor and Duke slid four spots after its Champions Classic loss to Michigan State, Tuesday's game in Durham, N.C., will still pit top 10 teams against each other with the Blue Devils holding at No. 10.

Illinois (3-1) remains one of six ranked Big Ten teams, with both No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State ranked ahead of Brad Underwood's team. The Spartans moved up four spots after beating Duke. Wisconsin dropped nine spots to No. 13 following its loss to Marquette, while both No. 21 Rutgers and No. 22 Ohio State rose in the rankings because of other teams' losses.

Scott Richey's ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan State

4. Houston

5. Creighton

6. Iowa

7. Illinois

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. Tennessee

11. West Virginia

12. Virginia Tech

13. Villanova

14. Texas

15. Wisconsin

16. Richmond

17. Texas Tech

18. Florida State

19. Virginia

20. North Carolina

21. San Diego State

22. Rutgers

23. Saint Louis

24. Missouri

25. Louisville

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

