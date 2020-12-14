CHAMPAIGN — Turns out the goodwill of a top 10 road can take a hit after a road loss in a rivalry game. The result? Illinois slipped to No. 13 in the the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.
The Illini (4-2) started their week with a dominant road win against then No. 10 Duke. The follow up was a disappointing Braggin' Rights loss at Missouri that wound up a three-point game only with a Herculean, 36-point effort from Ayo Dosunmu.
Still unbeaten Missouri catapulted into the top 25 after Saturday's win, debuting at No. 16. The Tigers (5-0) were among the teams receiving votes last week following wins against then-ranked Oregon on a neutral court and at Wichita State.
Illinois was one seven Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Also ranked were No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan, with Indiana and Minnesota among the teams also receiving votes. The Illini open conference play with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Minnesota at State Farm Center.
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan State
4. Houston
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Tennessee
8. West Virginia
9. Creighton
10. Villanova
11. Texas
12. Florida State
13. Wisconsin
14. Missouri
15. Illinois
16. San Diego State
17. Texas Tech
18. Virginia
19. Rutgers
20. Richmond
21. Duke
22. North Carolina
23. Virginia Tech
24. Saint Louis
25. Louisville