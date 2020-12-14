Adam Miller Illinois Missouri

Illinois guard Adam Miller attacks the basket during Satuday's Braggin' Rights game against Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

 Hunter Dyke/Missouri Athletics
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Turns out the goodwill of a top 10 road can take a hit after a road loss in a rivalry game. The result? Illinois slipped to No. 13 in the the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

The Illini (4-2) started their week with a dominant road win against then No. 10 Duke. The follow up was a disappointing Braggin' Rights loss at Missouri that wound up a three-point game only with a Herculean, 36-point effort from Ayo Dosunmu.

Still unbeaten Missouri catapulted into the top 25 after Saturday's win, debuting at No. 16. The Tigers (5-0) were among the teams receiving votes last week following wins against then-ranked Oregon on a neutral court and at Wichita State.

Illinois was one seven Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Also ranked were No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan, with Indiana and Minnesota among the teams also receiving votes. The Illini open conference play with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Minnesota at State Farm Center.

Scott Richey's ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan State

4. Houston

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Tennessee

8. West Virginia

9. Creighton

10. Villanova

11. Texas

12. Florida State

13. Wisconsin

14. Missouri

15. Illinois

16. San Diego State

17. Texas Tech

18. Virginia

19. Rutgers

20. Richmond

21. Duke

22. North Carolina

23. Virginia Tech

24. Saint Louis

25. Louisville

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos