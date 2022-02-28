Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois split its twice-a-week games for the third straight week, losing to Ohio State and winning at Michigan, and slipped to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning.

The Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) have split their games in each of the last three weeks, which has led to a gentle slide down the poll last Monday and this Monday. 

Going 3-3 in its last six games, though, hasn't pushed Illinois out of the Big Ten regular season title hunt. The Illini enter the final week of the regular season tied with Purdue in second place in the league standings one game behind Wisconsin.

Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked this week in the AP Top 25. Purdue remains the league's top-ranked team at No. 8, with Wisconsin climbing to No. 10, Ohio State checking in at No. 23 and Iowa at No. 24.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Baylor

6. Kentucky

7. Kansas

8. Duke

9. Providence

10. Houston

11. Texas Tech

12. Wisconsin

13. Arkansas

14. UConn

15. Villanova

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Ohio State

19. Illinois

20. UCLA

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Murray State

23. Texas

24. Colorado State

25. North Texas

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos