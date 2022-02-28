CHAMPAIGN — Illinois split its twice-a-week games for the third straight week, losing to Ohio State and winning at Michigan, and slipped to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning.
The Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) have split their games in each of the last three weeks, which has led to a gentle slide down the poll last Monday and this Monday.
Going 3-3 in its last six games, though, hasn't pushed Illinois out of the Big Ten regular season title hunt. The Illini enter the final week of the regular season tied with Purdue in second place in the league standings one game behind Wisconsin.
Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked this week in the AP Top 25. Purdue remains the league's top-ranked team at No. 8, with Wisconsin climbing to No. 10, Ohio State checking in at No. 23 and Iowa at No. 24.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Purdue
5. Baylor
6. Kentucky
7. Kansas
8. Duke
9. Providence
10. Houston
11. Texas Tech
12. Wisconsin
13. Arkansas
14. UConn
15. Villanova
16. Tennessee
17. USC
18. Ohio State
19. Illinois
20. UCLA
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Murray State
23. Texas
24. Colorado State
25. North Texas