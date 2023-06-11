URBANA — Illinois softball will have a new pitching coach for a second straight season after Kirsten Verdun was officially added to the Illini staff Saturday.
Verdun, who spent the past eight seasons at Wisconsin, replaces Vann Stuedeman. Stuedeman spent just 10 months at Illinois after being hired in August 2022 following Lance McMahon’s departure for Alabama.
“Kirsten’s detail-oriented approach to training has a proven track record in our league,” Illini coach Tyra Perry said in a statement. “She has tutored numerous pitchers to All-Big Ten status during her time at Wisconsin. Kirsten’s leadership skills are undeniable.”
Verdun will inherit an Illinois pitching staff in flux with long-time ace Sydney Sickels exhausting her eligibility this spring. All four starters saw their effectiveness in the circle dip in 2023. Most notable were ballooning ERAs by Sickels, Addy Jarvis and Lauren Wiles.
Verdun also held the titles of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator during her tenure with the Badgers. The Coal City native helped Wisconsin reach four NCAA tournaments in the past eight seasons, and the Badgers’ pitches combined to earn six All-Big Ten honors. Wisconsin ace Maddie Schwartz was a First Team All-Big Ten selection this past spring.
Verdun, a former DePaul standout, was a graduate assistant at Louisville from 2014-15 before getting hired at Wisconsin. She also played two years in the National Pro Fastpitch League with the Chicago Bandits following her time at DePaul.
Verdun was a two-time All-American with the Blue Demons and was the first pitcher in program history to throw more than 900 innings and total more than 900 strikeouts and 100-plus wins. She also helped Coal City win a Class 2A state title in 2010.
In golf
Kuhl, Wang rep Team USA. Former Illinois standout Tommy Kuhl beat Georgia Tech All-American Christo Lamprecht 3&1 Saturday in the final day of the Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa.
Kuhl’s victory helped Team USA fend off a final day charge from Team International for a 32-28 victory. The Morton native finished the first nine holes 1-up and birdied two holes on the back nine before closing out the win on the 17th hole.
Fellow former Illini Crystal Wang didn’t fare as well Saturday in singles action after teaming with Kuhl for wins in the first two days. Wang battled Iowa State’s Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn to a tie through the first nine holes of Saturday’s round, but lost the 15th hole and couldn’t get it back in Chul-Ak-Sorn’s 1-up victory.