URBANA — A doubleheader sweep of Northwestern on Wednesday would have pushed the Illinois softball team into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings.
Instead, the Illini are still in third in the league race. But the 25th-ranked Illini had to like how the day ended against the seventh-ranked Wildcats. Northwestern won the first game 3-0 before the Illini won the second game 8-0 in five innings at Eichelberger Field
Illinois (27-15, 10-3 Big Ten) couldn’t muster much offense against the Wildcats (31-7, 12-2) and their ace Danielle Williams in the first game. Williams (19-2) threw a two-hit shutout and kept the Illini off balance, striking out 12.
Northwestern scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning, with first baseman Nikki Cuchran hitting a sacrifice fly to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead and third baseman Hannah Cady ripping a two-run double to put Northwestern up 3-0.
Illinois loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second after Williams issued her only three walks, but the Illini couldn’t take advantage.
Lauren Wiles (5-4) threw a complete game for the Illini, giving up six hits and striking out six.
Illinois used a six-run second inning in the second game to take control. Shortstop Megan Ward and third baseman Delaney Rummell each had two-run doubles during the inning. Ward finished 2 for 3 with three RBI, while designated player Bella Loya went 2 for 2 with a solo home run in the third inning. Second baseman Avrey Steiner (2 for 3, two runs scored, RBI) and catcher Paige Berkmeyer (2 for 2, RBI) each contributed.
Sydney Sickels (10-6) threw a five-inning shutout, only allowing four hits and striking out four.
Illinois continues its six-game homestand at 5 p.m. Friday when the Illini host Iowa (18-23, 1-13) to start a three-game series at Eichelberger Field.