CHAMPAIGN — The threat of inclement weather this week has turned what was supposed to be Illinois football's televised spring game Thursday into an open scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday that will no longer be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
The open scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will be open to the public with no cost of attendance. All distributed premium seating tickets remain valid for the new date.
The forecast for Thursday calls for a 60 percent chance of rain. Friday is projected to be cloudy and somewhat colder.
Illinois is in its final week of spring practices following last year's 8-5 record and ReliaQuest Bowl appearance. This spring has been critical for the Illini, who must replace All-Big Ten running back Chase Brown, starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and three starting defensive backs — Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown — who will be selected in next week's NFL draft.