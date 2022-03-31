CHAMPAIGN — Antwon Hayden got one last live look at all that is Illinois football on Saturday.
It provided him an opportunity to watch the Illini’s third spring practice. A chance to meet with the coaches in person again.
Hayden was sold. The East St. Louis linebacker committed on the spot and officially announced his decision Tuesday.
It was the Illinois coaches that sold Hayden. Bret Bielema’s passion to rebuild the program — and do so with in-state players — stood out to the Class of 2023 recruit. Hayden was also swayed by linebackers coach Andy Buh’s experience and his long-term relationship with running backs coach Cory Patterson.
“I was about to go play high school for him,” Hayden told The News-Gazette on Wednesday morning about training with Patterson, who left Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis in 2018 to join then-Illinois coach Lovie Smith’s staff. “Coach Buh really knows his stuff and really knows the defense. He knows how to teach. It was just the coaches, really, that made me decide. … They told me how they were going to develop me. The communication with them throughout the process, it just felt right.”
Part of Illinois’ recruiting pitch to Hayden was his potential to play multiple positions. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker could wind up as an inside linebacker or outside linebacker.
“I really like playing both those positions,” said Hayden, who had 117 tackles and six sacks for East St. Louis (11-3) in the Flyers’ Class 6A state runner-up season last fall. “I’ve been playing multiple positions for so long it’s just natural.”
Hayden said playing at East St. Louis and for coach Darren Sunkett has given him a leg up in his development compared to other players. Sunkett has coached the Flyers since 2002 and has had more state championships (three) than losing seasons (two).
“Coach Sunkett is like a father figure,” Hayden said. “He really teaches me football. He knows what he’s talking about.”
Hayden has gotten a similar vibe from the Illinois coaching staff. Now that he’s committed, he’s turned his focus to trying to recruit other players in the 2023 class to join him in Champaign. Illinois has already offered Hayden’s East St. Louis teammates Miles McVay and Brandon Henderson, and Hayden said he’s already talked with fellow commit and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star Kaden Feagin about how they can get more recruits on board.
“My recruiting pitch is going to be come play and win,” Hayden said. “We’re building something special. The team just felt like more of a brotherhood than just like teammates. Everybody was having fun on the field. It just felt good — a good feeling, a good vibe. … Last year (Bielema’s first), everything was just coming together. I feel like this year they’re going to explode a lot.”