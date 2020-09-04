NORMAL — College athletes across the country have taken to the streets in their communities during the last week to march in protest of racial and social injustices.
The Illinois football team organized a march in Champaign on Monday after seeing their counterparts at Tennessee do the same. Similar marches have taken place on the campuses of Alabama, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, a 68-year-old White man who has won five national championships with the Crimson Tide, led the march in Tuscaloosa earlier this week.
Illinois State athletes have planned a march and rally for Friday evening in Normal, beginning at 6 p.m. in front of Redbird Arena. It’s a continuation of an ongoing boycott by athletes from 16 of 17 teams — all but baseball — that began last week after athletic director Larry Lyons used the phrase “all Redbird lives matter” in a department-wide Zoom call on Aug. 26.
Current Illinois State athletes, some coaches and alums were quick to rebuke Lyons, the Redbirds’ athletic director since 2013.
“The movement is BLACK LIVES MATTER,” tweeted Mary Wood, associate head coach for Illinois State track and field. “The statement ‘All Redbird Lives Matters’ is insensitive and frankly one that attempts to drown the movement.”
Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris, a three-year starter and All-American in his time at Illinois State, tweeted that Lyons’ statement might make him “disassociate” himself with his alma mater.
“He was fully aware of what he was doing,” Harris added of Lyons, who has since apologized. “We can’t keep allowing people to pretend like they don’t know any better.”
Illinois State athletes released a list of demands of the athletic department following Lyons’ comments. Among them were a commitment to more people of color in positions of power and in mental-health facilities and a plan of action from the athletic department to support the Black Lives Matter movement along any future social justice movements.
“As athletes, we demand change, we demand safety and we demand a commitment to ensuring black lives matter at ISU,” men’s track athlete Kimathi Johnson tweeted. “There are still many more voices to be heard from our fellow athletes. However, we must know the administration is committed to change first.”
Lyons apologized to the Illinois State athletes in a follow-up Zoom call the day after using the phrase “all Redbird lives matter.”
“Black Lives Matter; I understand that and I support that,” Lyons told The Bloomington Pantagraph before that second Zoom call. “They need to hear that from me. I need to apologize to them. It was a comment that was offensive to our student-athletes. That was not my intention but that’s how it was interpreted. I have to own that, and I do regret the comment.”
The Illinois State athletic department also released what it called “an action plan for social change” Monday. Included among the 13 different points of action were a statement reaffirming the athletic department’s belief in the idea of Black Lives Matter, a move for Lyons and his administrative staff to complete the “ace and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History” educational program developed by University of Illinois professor Dr. James Anderson, a review of department hiring practices and the creation of weekly drop in office hours for Lyons to engage with athletes.
The response to the athletic department’s 13-point plan this week was mixed.
“It’s more than just having diversity on campus, it’s the fact that we go through so much and you would never know until you ask, but they never ask,” said women’s track athlete Mya Robinson to campus public radio station WGLT, while also calling for Lyons to resign. “That’s one of the main problems. They really don’t know the Black student-athletes on campus.”
Volleyball athlete Kendee Hilliard, vice president of Illinois State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, told WGLT she accepted Lyons’ apology.
“I feel as though Mr. Lyons owned up to his insensitive comment,” she said. “To me, he was apologetic and has committed to taking steps forward to making this athletics department better and one that alumni, current Redbirds and future Redbirds should be proud of.”