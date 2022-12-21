CHAMPAIGN — No teams are playing better right now than UCLA and Kansas.
At least that’s how Illinois coach Brad Underwood sees the men’s college basketball landscape heading into the holiday season.
Underwood isn’t necessarily wrong.
The 13th-ranked Bruins completed their East Coast swing last week by running Maryland off the court on its own floor and then locking down Kentucky for a win at Madison Square Garden. The fourth-ranked Jayhawks were equally as impressive last week with a blowout win at Missouri and another at home against Indiana.
Another layer exists, though, to Underwood’s impression of UCLA and Kansas, of course. Illinois beat them both, taking down Kansas in a “secret” scrimmage in October and the Bruins in front of a less-than-neutral crowd at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas in November.
Scheduling games like that — even the scrimmage — was all part of Underwood’s attempt to figure out who his mostly new team was and what it could do. Beating UCLA and then producing another signature victory less than a month later against then-No. 2 Texas were certainly positives.
Losing at home to Penn State. Struggling offensively for a significant part of last week’s win against Alabama A&M. What seemed like some level of internal strife based on comments from multiple players.
None of that was obviously part of the plan. But it’s been part of the process as No. 16 Illinois (8-3) prepares for its Braggin’ Rights showdown with Missouri (10-1) at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“We played those games for a reason,” Underwood said Tuesday afternoon before Illinois departs Wednesday for St. Louis. “I think (beating UCLA and Texas) shows what we’re capable of being, but it’s a really, really long season.
“We’ve had moments where we’ve not played well. Those are the things, as a coach, we ultimately try to eliminate are those down days and figuring out how to win when things aren’t right. We’re playing five freshmen. I count (Dain Dainja) as a freshmen. There’s going to be a lot of growth with those guys.”
Illinois has entered the part of its schedule where it can devote more time to figuring out who it is on the basketball court.
Final exams are finished.
Classes won’t resume until Jan. 17, and while the Illini will play seven games between now and then, they’re able to dedicate more time to simply practicing.
Underwood said he’s trying to push his players beyond what they currently are and to the next level. Practice time is where that happens.
“It allows you to help them grow and for them to gain chemistry and for them to gain belief in each other,” Underwood said. “For the guys who maybe haven’t been playing as well, to gain confidence. That’s the beauty of practice is it’s about improvement. If we never practiced, we’d never get better. If you don’t work, you never get better.”
That work includes time on the court. But it’s also time spent with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and time making sure rehab and recovery responsibilities are managed. Illinois’ more experienced players, like Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer, have taken on a more active role on the court at least.
“We’ve taken a bigger role in leadership,” Melendez said. “Definitely just talking more to the new guys. Guiding them. Talking through practice and drills. Whenever they do something wrong, just help them out so they don’t do it again.”
The “figure it out” phase, of course, isn’t exclusive to this mostly new Illinois team. Last year’s team had a similar stretch, as it had to figure out how to play without Ayo Dosunmu for good and without Kofi Cockburn briefly. Then it was incorporating Cockburn back into the fold after his season-opening three-game suspension.
Losses to Marquette, Cincinnati and Arizona dotted the first month-plus of the season.
“Last year’s team around this time wasn’t the team we saw in March when everyone was storming the court,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to be some growing pains. We’re going to have to go through some stuff. But I think this is a great time to go win against Mizzou, play against Bethune-Cookman and really have that turnaround when we do two-a-days and are really focused on top of stuff and get right into Big Ten play and start becoming a scary team.”