LEXINGTON, Ky. — Illinois’ celebration of its upset win Saturday night against No. 7-seeded Kentucky, the reigning NCAA champions, was a study in experience.
Sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry had just played the match of her career with 27 kills to lead the Illini to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21 victory. Terry’s parents, sister and extended family were in the stands at Memorial Coliseum, and emotions and excitement were running high.
It wasn’t exactly “been there, done that” for senior libero Taylor Kuper and redshirt junior setter Diana Brown — although those two had been in that spot before — but the nature of the four-set win tempered some of the celebration. Illinois (22-11) enforced its will on Kentucky (25-5).
Even as the seventh-place team in the Big Ten, the Illini had expectations for NCAA tournament success that included knocking off the Wildcats on their home court.
So it was job well done Saturday night. On to Austin, Texas, and the Sweet 16.
“We played with a lot of passion, but we didn’t play with over emotion,” Kuper said. “It was more logistics over emotion. I think that was a big part of our success.”
“It was controlled,” Brown added. “We had a really good scout and executed it really well.”
That even keeled passion became brutal and efficient after Kentucky squared the match at one set apiece. Illinois finished off its third set victory on a 19-5 run and opened the fourth with another 10-1 run.
“We just reassured ourselves that we were still fine,” Terry said. “All the pressure was on them to win this match. We came in as the underdogs, and we just reminded ourselves to stay calm, cool and collected. I think we did a great job of doing that coming out in the third and fourth sets.
“You could tell in their body language and on their faces they were definitely down on themselves and definitely lost their confidence in that (third) set. That was great for us going into the next set after that, too. We had all the momentum after that.”
Illinois built that momentum with its usual dose of strong serving. Forget about a box score that notes just three aces for the Illini — all Kuper’s to go with her match-high 23 digs. Aggressive serving set Kentucky on its heels, and the Wildcats’ typically dangerous attack was neutralized.
“I think we all understood we can control this match,” said Brown, who finished with 52 assists and 16 digs. “It’s about us winning and taking control so let’s do what we do best — serve really well and get them out of system. Let’s play that game because we can win that game a lot.”
That tough service combined with a defense that rarely let a ball drop pushed Kentucky out of system and created more opportunities for Illinois. Opportunities they exploited to run away with the third set and fend off a late Kentucky charge in the fourth for the win.
“It’s not always just good enough to keep it off the ground,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “You’ve got to turn those into points. The ones that maybe had gone down in previous weeks, we were getting up and keeping alive.
“We made them think a lot more than they had in the previous weeks. We knew if we could put the pressure on them and get after them from the service line and make it frustrating for their attackers we had a good shot.”
Every Illini hitter had at least seven kills. Fifth-year opposite Megan Cooney finished with 17, and junior middle blocker Kennedy Collins had 10 to join Terry in double figures. It was the dominant performance from the 6-foot-3 sophomore out of Marengo, Ohio, though, that helped turn the tide against the Wildcats.
“She was just on a different level,” Tamas said of Terry. “We know when she gets going she is as deadly a weapon as anyone’s got out there. She was hitting every shot in the book. It wasn’t just one shot. She was mixing up line, sharp cross, hitting with heat, hitting with off speed. When you get a hitter that’s doing that, it just makes them really tough to stop because you don’t know where to set up your defense.”