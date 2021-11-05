CHAMPAIGN — Nebraska didn’t need any help Thursday night at Huff Hall.
The ninth-ranked Cornhuskers are dangerous in their own right. Particularly with a healthy Lauren Stivrins dominant from her middle blocker position, Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik ripping shots from the pins and former News-Gazette all-stater Lexi Rodriguez leading a solid back row defense.
Illinois gave Nebraska some help anyway. A series of errors — in nearly every facet of the game — generated point after point for the Cornhuskers. Enough to neutralize a balanced Illini attack and a strong block from the second set on. Enough to give Nebraska a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 sweep and snap newly ranked No. 25 Illinois’ four-match winning streak in front of a Huff crowd of 2,544.
“You can’t give away many (points) in general when you play against good teams, and they’re a good serving team,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I would put them as one of the top along with us in there. You’ve got to go after them. From our service errors standpoint, we’re going to have some that are acceptable. I thought most of our misses were fine.”
Attack errors are part and parcel of Big Ten play. Where Illinois faltered some Thursday was more in errors that it could control. The Illini finished with nine services to two aces (both in the third set) and paired that with six serve-receive errors, four blocking errors and two ball handling errors. Difference-making points when Nebraska won sets by a margin of five, five and four, respectively.
The Cornhuskers took advantage of some of those missteps in the final two sets, erasing late Illinois leads in both.
“From our end, we got caught in a few rotations where we couldn’t get a point,” Tamas said. “I think that’s when it gets tough. Sometimes, it’s not there or they make a good play. It was a combination of of those two things.”
Raina Terry led Illinois with 12 kills on Thursday night. Megan Cooney added nine, Jessica Nunge had eight and Kennedy Collins chipped in seven in what’s become typical balanced fashion. Capitalizing better on their strengths will be the goal for Saturday’s match against No. 11 Minnesota at 6 p.m. at Huff Hall.
“We’re excited to show people Illinois volleyball, because I don’t think people have really seen what we can do,” said Illini libero Taylor Kuper, who had a match-high 18 digs against the Cornhuskers. “Keeping the confidence and belief that we can take these teams and we are one of these teams. We have to prove it, but we’re excited for the challenge.”