CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football’s recruiting momentum built with five commits in May and for more in June. The month of July is off to a similar start after Monday’s commitment from Tampa Catholic (Fla.) defensive back Demond “DD” Snyder.
Snyder is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back is considered the No. 135 safety and No. 214 overall prospect in Florida in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Tampa Catholic went 7-6 in 2019, but reached the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 4A state playoffs. Snyder finished his junior season with 42 tackles and two interceptions in nine games.
Snyder is the 11th commitment overall and seventh from Florida in the Class of 2021 for Illinois. He joins fellow Floridians Daniel Edwards (Winter Park), Patrick Bryant II (Jacksonville), Joriell Washington (Fort Myers), Theodore Lockley (Daytona Beach), Dylan Rosiek (Tarpon Springs) and Trevor Moffitt (Bushnell).
Snyder chose Illinois from a top four that also included Indiana, Louisville and UCF. He also had offers from Duke, N.C. State and Washington State, but the rest of his nearly two dozen offers came from a mix of Group of Five and FCS programs. Of the former, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, South Alabama and USF all offered. And from the latter he was offered by Bethune-Cookman, North Dakota State, Rhode Island, Tennessee State and UT Martin.