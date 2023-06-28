Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.