Bullish on Badovinac
Among the fresh faces at offensive line coach Bart Miller’s disposal is senior Jack Badovinac, who arrives at Illinois after playing four seasons at consistent FCS contender Colgate. “Everybody’s had to earn it, but Jack has come in and worked incredibly hard,” Miller said. “Those veteran guys, whether you’re here or not, you’re somewhat acclimated to college football. ... He’s been a tremendous asset to the room.” Badovinac — a Wilmette native — started 33 games on Colgate’s offensive line and earned All-Patriot League First-Team honors in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, junior lineman Alex Pihlstrom has also made gains during training camp. “He’s done a great job and really has been kind of a silent, stabilizing force as we’ve rotated some guys around.”
Strength in numbers
The depth of Illinois’ running backs group may become one of the team’s biggest strengths in 2021. Position coach Cory Patterson also pointed to the varying skill sets the Illini running backs offer. “All the guys have a few different things that are different about them, but they all work well together,” Patterson said. “I think all of those guys just bring something different to the table, but the thing about them that’s alike is they all work hard.” The Illini backfield is headlined by sophomore Chase Brown, who rushed for 540 yards on 104 carries in 2020. Senior Mike Epstein and redshirt freshman Reggie Love III also figure to play a big role in the Illini’s offensive attack.
Linked together
Inheriting a group as tightly knit as the Illini defensive line has helped make first-year defensive line coach Terrance Jamison‘s life a lot easier. One example: senior Roderick Perry II has stepped up to show his younger teammates the way forward. “That shows just how tight our group is,” Jamison said. “Guys like Rod, if one of our younger guys are out (on the field) first, they’re rooting for each other, they want each other to have success.” Jamison also highlighted the efforts of redshirt freshman Keith Randolph, noting that he’s added 10 pounds of lean muscle over the summer. “I think this fall camp, he’s been more consistent in terms of his growth and handling the playbook and what we’ve installed.”
Continuing to improve
Outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane has been impressed with how his group is approaching practice. “They come to work every day, they have fun, they’re competitive people,” Kane said. “Every day they’ve gotten a little bit better, they’re always trying to work and improve upon some little things. With the new staff and new system that are in place, there’s always a little bit of new every day.” Senior standout Owen Carney Jr. headlines Kane’s group along with sophomore Bryce Barnes and redshirt freshman Seth Coleman, both of whom played all eight games last season. Sophomore Ezekiel Holmes has also made strides during camp. “(Holmes) is a strong kid,” Kane said. “He’s got some natural talent about him and he’s powerful.’