CHAMPAIGN — Diagnosing where it all went wrong for Illinois men’s basketball on Thursday night against Ohio State isn’t difficult.
The Buckeyes putting together a 50-21 run from midway through the first half to the second media timeout of the second half flipped the game on its head.
Basketball is a game of runs, but the 86-83 loss for the Illini to Ohio State at State Farm Center featured some wild swings in momentum.
The Buckeyes, after all, turned a 13-point deficit into a 16-point lead in roughly 18 minutes of game action and then saw almost all of it disappear as Illinois came storming back in the final 51/2 minutes of the game.
The treatment for what ailed the Illini in that matchup between top-25 teams — eliminating those wild swings and what have become semi-regular scoring droughts all season — is less clear. That’s the challenge facing No. 15 Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) heading into its 1 p.m. Sunday showdown with Michigan (15-11, 9-7) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“You can’t ever fall in love with the three,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Saturday morning. “I always feel really good when we’ve got the balance. We made a huge run with Kofi (Cockburn) out in the first half (against Ohio State). We had guys making shots. In the past, some of it’s been just Kofi overload. I’ve been working really hard to get other guys into sets and actions.”
Cockburn not going 5 of 15 from the field against the Buckeyes would have helped. Nine missed layups and a misguided mid-range jump shot led to one of Cockburn’s least efficient performances of the season.
Underwood is also focused on getting more from Trent Frazier offensively. The fifth-year Illinois guard certainly has the capability. Frazier has been good for offensive quantity (four games of at least 20 points this season) and offensive quality (the dagger three-pointer to help win at Michigan State on Feb. 19).
Underwood is looking for a combination of the two. The Illinois coach isn’t looking for a “savior” Frazier who only starts hunting his shot when the game is on the line. He wants that approach from the 6-foot-2, 175-pound left-hander all the time.
“We’ve got to keep Trent aggressive,” Underwood said. “We need Trent to have the mindset he needs to get 30 every night. When he has that mindset, he’s really good. I’ve got to get him going a little more.
“Trent is the ultimate team guy. He knew we had (Alfonso) Plummer going the other night. He’s running offense to get Plummer going. He’s making great passes to Kofi. Yet, they went under him twice on a ball screen. He’s got to shoot those shots. We don’t need to be saved by Trent in the last six minutes and that’s the only time he’s looking to score. He’s got to find that comfortable balance, and I talked to him (Friday) about that.”
Underwood wasn’t displeased with the shots his team got against Ohio State. Plummer going 8 of 10 from three-point range exemplified that. So did the fact Cockburn got so many looks around the basket.
“The only stop that they made late was the non-foul call on Trent at the end of the game, where he gets put on his head,” Underwood said. “That was the only stop. We’re getting the right shots. I really believe that.”
That didn’t mean Illinois was able to avoid a dry spell offensively. Missed shots, turnovers and missed free throws all stall out an offense. The Illini had their share of all three as Ohio State made its monster run. That combination was enough to make slowing the Buckeyes down next to impossible.
The consensus for the Illinois players was improved intensity at the start of the second half could have cut Ohio State’s run in half. The Buckeyes had eliminated almost all of their deficit by halftime after falling behind by double digits early. Not letting Ohio State maintain that momentum after halftime could have changed the game.
“When we come back out, we’ve got to have better energy,” Frazier said. “They ended the first half on a great run and we had the lead, but it’s Big Ten basketball. We know we’ve got to have that mindset of just putting our foot on guys’ necks and finishing the game out strong.”
That kind of effort didn’t come until Illinois trailed 74-58 with just fewer than six minutes to play. It wasn’t soon enough.
“We felt the energy the last five to seven minutes of the game,” Plummer said. “It was kind of late. If we started that at half, it would be a different story. We noticed that. We’re going to be better — we’re going to be more ready — next time. I know we’ve go to bring the energy every time. It doesn’t matter the situation. Whether we’re down 17 or down one, we have to play the same way. We have to do it earlier in those situations to have better results.”