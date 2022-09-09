The 25th-ranked Illini hit the road for a third straight weekend, this time at the Dayton Invitational, and beat writer Scott Richey has the scoop:
Injury update
Kennedy Collins, who has missed the last three matches with an undisclosed injury, was back in practice this week. Illinois coach Chris Tamas said he was just waiting on final word from the doctors and athletic training staff to see if the senior middle blocker would be available for the three matches in Dayton. If not, the Illini will again turn to Champaign Central graduate and senior middle blocker Rylee Hinton, who currently ranks eighth in the Big Ten at 1.45 blocks per set.
“It changes your offense a little bit,” Tamas said of playing without the 6-foot-3 Collins. “I think some of her strengths are pretty particular to her. She’s gotten really good at going on the slide attack off one foot. Not that the others aren’t, but I think that’s just particular strength of hers in particular. It changes a little bit what we do with the offense and changes how we defend a little bit as well, but they’re all capable.”
Scheme shift
Illinois went to a 5-2 rotation briefly against both Colorado and Washington last weekend, with redshirt freshman setter Brooke Mosher setting in the back row and hitting in the front row. It’s a change Tamas made mostly in response to Collins’ absence, but it’s not one he anticipates pursuing all that often this season. Frequent switching between a 5-2 and 5-1 — where Diana Brown is the only setter on the court — is also something Tamas doesn’t prefer.
“I don’t love switching back and forth a ton, but if it makes sense I’m never going to say never,” Tamas said. “I’d be stupid to say that. Brooke’s still going to get swings in practice. We’ll continue to work on it, but I’m not going to say it will be a majority of our practice. ... A 5-2 or 6-2 gives you three attackers across the front row. Brooke was brought here to set, not attack, but she’s got a nice arm.”
Prime opportunity
Illinois dropped both of its matches last weekend at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge in Boulder, Colo., to move to 1-3 on the season. Three matches this weekend — starting with Friday’s 4 p.m. showdown against Missouri State (1-5) before matches with Villanova (3-3) and Dayton (3-3) follow on Saturday — will provide the Illini a chance to create some positive momentum with the start of Big Ten play just two weeks away.
“I think this is probably the most motivated and gritty group of women I’ve probably ever been around in my life,” Illinois sophomore opposite Kayla Burbage said. “Nobody wants to lose — I think that’s the biggest thing — but everyone is really devoted to winning. You’ve got to play the best to be the best, and I know these are teams come November we’ll probably be beating because of how hard we’re working now.”
Serve/pass game
Tamas said one of his primary concerns heading into this season was his team’s passing. Mainly because Illinois’ passing unit was brand new — at least as a group. Sophomore Caroline Barnes is in her first season at libero, while junior outside hitter Raina Terry and senior outside hitter Jessica Nunge are playing all six rotations for the first time as primary passers. That initial concern hasn’t troubled Tamas much through two weeks of play, even with a 1-3 record.
“Whenever you have that many new pieces, it usually takes time to gel, but they’ve done a great job,” Tamas said. “They really haven’t given up many runs from the service line, and we’ve played some quality teams at the service line the last couple weeks. From the service side, I think we’ve done better than in the past. Right now they’re fighting through that whole phase where they want to hit a good serve, but they also don’t want to miss. You can’t have it both ways. We have to have some risk-reward in that.”