CHAMPAIGN — Recruiting didn’t grind to a halt when the spring and summer evaluation periods turned into an extended dead period instead. It did change, though, with Zoom calls and virtual visits becoming the go-to medium for coaches and prospective recruits to connect.
What didn’t change, though, was the next step for the 2022 recruiting class. Monday — starting immediately after midnight — was the first opportunity for college coaches to contact rising juniors directly.
The Illinois coaching staff took advantage, reaching out to more than a dozen 2022 recruits. Included in that group were Tinley Park’s AJ Casey and Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt, who already held an Illini offer, Oak Park’s Trey Pettigrew and a series of wings — the position du jour apparently — from Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, West Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana.
These first phone calls to Class of 2022 prospects held even more importance this year given the absence of most other recruiting avenues the past three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Usually in the April period is where you formulate your ’22 lists so then you can contact them shortly thereafter in June,” Illinois assistant coach Stephen Gentry said. “We’re casting a pretty wide net on those because we didn’t have that April period to whittle it down so to speak.”
Illinois entered Monday having offered 11 players in the 2022 class.
That number is significantly smaller than the prospect pool in previous classes. The Illini’s offer list in the 2019 class nearly reached 70.
Illinois’ early work in the 2021 class, though, might make recruiting the 2022 class easier. The Illini already have one 2021 commitment in four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode and are in deep with several other priority targets in the class.
“Fortunately for us, our staff had done a really good job of this year getting ahead in the ’21 class in terms of our priority kids and kids that we had watched and had seen and were staying in touch with,” Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua said. “A lot of them had made their way to campus. We know how talented they are.”
That doesn’t mean Illinois wouldn’t benefit from the three late summer and early fall evaluation periods — Aug. 6-9, Sept. 4-6 and Oct. 9-11 — that are being considered.
The current extended dead period prohibiting any in-person recruiting and any visits to campus by recruits is set to expire July 31.
“They’re going to be important, one, for the kids to see you physically and for us to see kids getting out there and competing again with one another,” Antigua said about the potential rescheduled evaluation periods. “It will be one of the steps that feels like we’re getting back to some kind of normalcy. The thing that you miss out on are those guys that are on the rise — the diamond in the rough, the guy that may be under appreciated but may be growing.”
Illinois’ early work on the 2021 class could change how the coaching staff would view those evaluation periods for those rising seniors in the coming months.
“We’re certainly on the right guys in the ’21 class and in there deep and strong, but it would be nice to see them play one more time,” he said. “They can get a sense that we are prioritizing them because our whole staff is at their game and we’re following them around to each game. To me, it would be less about evaluation and more about showing how much we prioritize them.”
Those proposed evaluation periods would also help Illinois firm up its list for the 2022 class.
Or add to it as the case might be once the coaching staff gets a look at the rising juniors — or younger players, even — before their next high school season tips off.
“Inevitably you always see a young kid — a ’23 kid or even younger — and you’re like, ‘OK, I need to keep my eye on him,’” Gentry said. “I think the periods would be awesome, and I hope it comes together at some level. Even if it’s a live stream where we could just watch it. That would be huge in the recruiting process.”
“The beauty of it is those ‘22s still have some time for us to get a chance to see them whatever the landscape of the evaluation period and recruiting period,” Antigua added. “We will get a chance, and everyone’s had the same restrictions. No one’s really benefited from it.”