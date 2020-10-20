CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen sauntered into the interview room at the Smith Center following Illinois football’s upset of No. 6 Wisconsin last October.
It’s the only way to describe Hansen’s entrance — cigar in his hands and a smile on his face.
Hansen also made a point of noting just how much the people that set the gambling lines considered the Illini underdogs against the Badgers.
“Thirty-one point spread, huh?” the Illinois linebacker yelled out as he made his way from a celebratory locker room to the small lobby outside the Smith Center weight room filled with reporters.
Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the biggest Illinois football win in more than a decade. It also coincided with the line for this year’s rematch with Wisconsin receiving a slight adjustment.
Wisconsin opened as a 23 1/2-point favorite last week for the 7 p.m. Friday Big Ten opener in Madison, Wis. Monday’s adjustment didn’t really make Illinois any less the underdog. The Badgers are still considered approximately a 19- or 20-point favorite.
Hansen didn’t need any reminders about the line for this week’s game, either. Same for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. They both rattled off that opening 23 1/2-point line without second thought.
“It’s kind of like they keep disrespecting Illinois,” Hansen said. “I know it. I know the 23 1/2-point spread. It doesn’t really make sense, but I guess we’ll see.”
Peters was careful about how he addressed the 23 1/2-point line. Said he didn’t know what the “right” words to use were, but the small laugh he gave after saying that indicated he knew what he wanted to say.
“When you see that, you’re like, ‘Wow,’ after what happened last year,” Peters said. “We’re returning a lot of guys. They lost some key players, but Wisconsin is always going to have good people backed up as well. I guess we’re just going to have to go prove them wrong again.”
Last year’s win against Wisconsin — sealed by James McCourt’s game-winning field goal as time expired — resulted in a field storming at Memorial Stadium. It was warranted. The 24-23 victory was Illinois’ first against a ranked Big Ten opponent since upsetting No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, in 2007.
Wisconsin will start the 2020 season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. Illinois hasn’t won in Madison since 2002 or beaten ranked opponents in consecutive seasons since 1993 (at No. 13 Michigan) and 1994 (at No. 17 Ohio State).
“Until we become a consistent winner, this is the position we’ll be in quite a few times,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said of being notable underdogs Friday at Wisconsin. “It’s not all bad to be the underdog when people don’t have a lot of confidence in what they think you can be. But as I look at our football team — as we look at our football team — we made progress last year.
“We were a six-win team, and I think we’re a stronger football team right now. We lost a few guys, but for the most part, our best players are back and we’ve added quite a few players. We’re excited about seeing exactly how we fit into the landscape in 2020.”
Hansen and Peters both considered last year’s win against Wisconsin a needed confidence boost. The Illini used that new-found confidence to turn the win against the Badgers into a four-game winning streak that clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.
“It was a lot of things,” Hansen said. “It was definitely a confidence booster. It was definitely something that lifted some weight off your shoulders. It showed we weren’t like an old Illinois team that kind of would have just rolled over — the 4-8 or 2-10 Illinois that would kind of roll over and accept defeat. It showed the work we had put in wasn’t for nothing.”
Last year’s victory against Wisconsin was the “signature win” Illinois had waited for since Smith arrived in Champaign in March 2016. It was important for the program, and an opportunity for a repeat comes Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I feel like we’ve waited a long time for this week to get here — for game week to get here,” Smith said. “An awful lot goes into preparing for the first game of the season. Our guys have worked hard. For the most part, we’re injury free. We’ll have our best players ready to go. We’ll need them all going against a highly-ranked, very good Wisconsin football team.
“Can’t wait to see exactly how our players will perform. I know they’re very anxious. Whenever you come into a game and start the football season off and you’re three-touchdown underdogs, it kind of gets you going a little bit, too. We’ll be ready to go.”