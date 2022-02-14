CHAMPAIGN — Last week's split, with a loss at Purdue and a home win against Northwestern didn't alter Illinois' standing in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini moved up a single spot to No. 12 when the latest poll was released Monday.
Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) enters the final three weeks of the regular season alone in first place at the top of the Big Ten standings after Sunday's win against Northwestern. The Illini have a half-game lead on Purdue and a full game lead on Wisconsin heading into their final six games.
Illinois will be on the road twice this week with a 6 p.m. Wednesday game at Rutgers and an 11 a.m. Saturday game at Michigan State. That will leave three of the final four games of the regular season at home.
The Illini remained one of five ranked Big Ten teams in Monday's latest poll. Purdue leads the way in that regard at No. 5, while No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State round out the conference's ranked teams.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Providence
6. Purdue
7. Kansas
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Houston
11. Texas Tech
12. Illinois
13. UCLA
14. Wisconsin
15. Villanova
16. USC
17. Michigan State
18. Ohio State
19. Texas
20. Murray State
21. Tennessee
22. Arkansas
23. Xavier
24. UConn
25. Wyoming