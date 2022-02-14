Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Last week's split, with a loss at Purdue and a home win against Northwestern didn't alter Illinois' standing in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini moved up a single spot to No. 12 when the latest poll was released Monday.

Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) enters the final three weeks of the regular season alone in first place at the top of the Big Ten standings after Sunday's win against Northwestern. The Illini have a half-game lead on Purdue and a full game lead on Wisconsin heading into their final six games.

Illinois will be on the road twice this week with a 6 p.m. Wednesday game at Rutgers and an 11 a.m. Saturday game at Michigan State. That will leave three of the final four games of the regular season at home.

The Illini remained one of five ranked Big Ten teams in Monday's latest poll. Purdue leads the way in that regard at No. 5, while No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State round out the conference's ranked teams.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Providence

6. Purdue

7. Kansas

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Houston

11. Texas Tech

12. Illinois

13. UCLA

14. Wisconsin

15. Villanova

16. USC

17. Michigan State

18. Ohio State

19. Texas

20. Murray State

21. Tennessee

22. Arkansas

23. Xavier

24. UConn

25. Wyoming

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.

