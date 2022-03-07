CHAMPAIGN — Sharing the Big Ten regular season title after a wild Sunday of games in the conference had a positive effect on Illinois' place in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Illini (22-8) climbed four spots to No. 16 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.
Illinois was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, with No. 9 Purdue still leading the way. Wisconsin dropped two spots to No. 12, and Iowa held steady at No. 24.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Baylor
5. Kentucky
6. Villanova
7. Tennessee
8. Kansas
9. Duke
10. Providence
11. Purdue
12. Illinois
13. Wisconsin
14. UCLA
15. Murray State
16. Texas Tech
17. Arkansas
18. UConn
19. Colorado State
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Memphis
22. Houston
23. Iowa
24. Boise State
25. USC