CHAMPAIGN — Sharing the Big Ten regular season title after a wild Sunday of games in the conference had a positive effect on Illinois' place in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Illini (22-8) climbed four spots to No. 16 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning. 

Illinois was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, with No. 9 Purdue still leading the way. Wisconsin dropped two spots to No. 12, and Iowa held steady at No. 24.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Baylor

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Tennessee

8. Kansas

9. Duke

10. Providence

11. Purdue

12. Illinois

13. Wisconsin

14. UCLA

15. Murray State

16. Texas Tech

17. Arkansas

18. UConn

19. Colorado State

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Memphis

22. Houston

23. Iowa

24. Boise State

25. USC

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

