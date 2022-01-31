CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' roller coaster ride up and down the Associated Press Top 25 continued Monday.
A week after dropping seven spots following a pair of losses to Purdue and Maryland, the Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) climbed six spots to No. 18 after a pair of wins against Michigan State and Northwestern.
Both wins last week were important for Illinois as it regained ground in the AP Top 25. Beating a then top 10 Michigan State team gave the Illini a much needed Quad I win in addition to the type of signature win they hadn't notched since winning at Iowa. Fending off Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston was a key road win and kept Illinois in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten lead will be on the line at 8 p.m. Wednesday with Illinois hosting No. 11 Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) at State Farm Center. It's the only game between the two teams this season, with the Illini not making the return trip to Madison, Wis.
Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in Monday's newest AP Top 25. Purdue checked in the highest at No. 4, Michigan State fell three spots to No. 13 and Ohio State was ranked at No. 16.
Beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey's ballot:
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Purdue
4. UCLA
5. Houston
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Duke
11. Wisconsin
12. Providence
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. UConn
16. Iowa State
17. Marquette
18. Villanova
19. Xavier
20. Illinois
21. Ohio State
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. USC
25. Murray State