Illinois guard Trent Frazier puts his finger to his mouth, shushing the crowd after draining a three during the first half of the Illini’s 59-56 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

 Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' roller coaster ride up and down the Associated Press Top 25 continued Monday. 

A week after dropping seven spots following a pair of losses to Purdue and Maryland, the Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) climbed six spots to No. 18 after a pair of wins against Michigan State and Northwestern.

Both wins last week were important for Illinois as it regained ground in the AP Top 25. Beating a then top 10 Michigan State team gave the Illini a much needed Quad I win in addition to the type of signature win they hadn't notched since winning at Iowa. Fending off Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston was a key road win and kept Illinois in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten lead will be on the line at 8 p.m. Wednesday with Illinois hosting No. 11 Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) at State Farm Center. It's the only game between the two teams this season, with the Illini not making the return trip to Madison, Wis.

Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in Monday's newest AP Top 25. Purdue checked in the highest at No. 4, Michigan State fell three spots to No. 13 and Ohio State was ranked at No. 16.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

